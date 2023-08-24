Sky TV reports $51m profit, aims to double dividend by 2026

Sky TV says it is confident about the year ahead despite “economic headwinds”

Sky Television has set a goal of doubling its dividend pay-out to shareholders to 30 cents a share within three years, after seeing off competition from Spark in the streaming sports market.

Chief executive Sophie Moloney wouldn’t comment on whether Sky expected to pay less for sports rights as a result of Spark’s decision to close its rival Spark Sport service last month.

But she said there had been an “incredibly competitive landscape on the sport side and we have now come through that”.

“That's why we've giving confidence around three year targets and talking about doubling the dividend between 2023 and 2026.”

Sky Television reported an 18% drop in its annual profit to $51m for the year to the end of June, on Thursday, but said that after adjusting for “one-off” items that represented a 15% profit increase.

The company eked out a 2.4% increase in its revenues to $754m, helped by a 37% jump in the number of customers for its Sky Sport streaming service, who now number 150,000, and a 9% increase to $47m in its advertising revenues which have become an increasing focus for the pay TV firm.

Moloney described it as a solid result and forecast Sky would achieve a similar profit of between $45m and $55m in the current financial year and increase its revenues again to between $765m and $795m.

“While there are clear economic headwinds in the current financial year, we are looking with confidence to the 2024 financial year and beyond,” she said.

However, Sky’s shares were down 2% at $2.47 shortly after trading commenced on the NZX at 10am.

Tom Pullar-Strecker / STUFF Hands-on with the new Sky Box.

The reporting period was marked by the abrupt exit of Spark from the streaming sports market and the launch by Sky of a new generation set-top box and streaming media player on which the company has pinned high hopes but which have had mixed reviews.

Moloney said Sky had shipped 35,000 of the new set-top boxes and 13,000 of the “Sky Pod” media players to customers in the first three months following their promotion.

“This is pleasing progress, as is the positive feedback we have received from many customers enjoying the new experience. That said, we acknowledge that there were early teething problems with the roll-out for some customers,” she said.

The one-offs that impacted the results in the year to June included the cost of 170 redundancies announced in March, when Sky opted to outsource many of customer service and IT functions, and the sale of its RugbyPass streaming service.

Sky had negotiated additional back-up options with satellite provider Optus, in case Optus’ ageing D2 satellite and its back-up D3 satellite failed before a new Optus 11 satellite – which had originally expected to launch this year – enters service, Moloney said.

The arrangement meant that even if there were further delays to the launch of Optus 11 beyond its new expected launch date in 2025, Sky TV customers would not experience any disruptions, she said.