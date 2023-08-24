From privileged to struggling: Half of New Zealanders 'deeply anxious' about savings

Consumer NZ says 65% of New Zealanders save less than 5% of their income and concern about savings levels is mounting.

A mother who went from “financially privileged” to struggling to save over the course of a year is one of a growing number of New Zealanders feeling “deeply anxious” about their situation, Consumer NZ says.

The watchdog’s latest Sentiment Tracker found 65% of New Zealanders saved less than 5% of their income, and concerns about financial security were mounting.

“Half the population is either anxious about their level of savings, or have none to speak of, which is the highest level of concern that we've seen in two years,” said Gemma Rasmussen, Consumer NZ head of research and advocacy.

“It's expected this situation will worsen with more than four in 10 New Zealanders anticipating their savings will decline in the coming year.”

Lifestyles were also impacted, with about a third of people saying their standard of living had declined over the last year.

1 NEWS It comes almost two months after the Government’s fuel tax subsidy to tackle the cost of living ended.

Ashley, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy, is mother to a three-year-old boy and one of many struggling with the persistently high cost of living.

Although she earned over $120,000 a year, Ashley said she was feeling financial strain after leaving an unhealthy relationship.

“I earn good money but with mortgage, daycare, insurances, living expenses and so on, I’m struggling to save, let alone replace insulation and a dodgy shower,” she said.

“I don’t meet eligibility for any support, and I’m worried about having a slush fund for emergencies.”

A year ago, Ashley had thousands of dollars in savings and was “financially privileged,” she said.

“Now I can only dream of saving $200 a fortnight.”

Rasmussen said being unable to save was now the reality for many New Zealanders, and that had coincided with an increase in the number of people using buy now, pay later (BNPL) services.

SUPPLIED Gemma Rasmussen, Consumer NZ's head of research and advocacy, says buy now, pay later services are surging in popularity.

“Buy now, pay later is surging in popularity, with users of the service jumping from 23% to 29% of the population in a year.

“Our latest banking survey found more than 40% of BNPL users were using the service to pay for essentials, like groceries.”

Households with incomes under $50,000 were more likely to use BNPL to cover the cost of essentials. Rasmussen said.

“Spending on essential items like bills, groceries and fuel is now taking a broader chunk of pay cheques with many New Zealanders racking up debt just to get by.”