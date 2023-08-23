Woolworths says its supermarkets have not been immune to inflation

Woolworths Bethlehem is the first store to open as Woolworths following its rebrand announcement in July.

Supermarket chain Countdown blamed inflation for a lower profit of $249 million for the year to June 25.

Sales increased by 4.6% to $7.9 billion for the year.

Australian parent company Woolworths increased its total group sales by 5.7% to A$64.3 billion (NZ$69.54b).

It reported a profit after tax of A$1.7b, up 13.7% in the previous year.

Woolworths said its New Zealand profit had been impacted by significant cost inflation despite increasing its sales.

New Zealand managing director Spencer Sonn said Countdown, which is in the process of rebranding back to Woolworths, had not been immune to rising costs.

“The past year has been characterised by high inflation and we have not been immune to that. We know our customers have been facing cost challenges and, as a business, we are no different,” Sonn said.

“High global inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and, closer to home, devastating weather events have all had a material impact on our business and affected our performance during the year.”

Supermarkets have been under the gun as consumers baulk at the higher cost of staples like butter, meat and fresh produce and wages fail to keep pace with rising inflation.

In July, Woolworths announced it would be rebranding its Countdown stores back to Woolworths as part of a $400m transformation programme to renew its distribution centres and network of 191 stores.

The first new Woolworths supermarket opened in Tauranga last week , with Countdown Bethlehem re-opening its doors as Woolworths Bethlehem after a $5m refresh over five months.

As part of its transformation programme, it has promised “more value for customers” through a refreshed loyalty programme and the launch of “everyday rewards” for New Zealand next year.

It also plans to establish more convenient ecommerce shopping options and will open a new fresh distribution centre in Christchurch next year 2024.