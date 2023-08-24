Facebook, Instagram changes a blow to New Zealand businesses

Changes to Meta’s policy mean New Zealand business owners will find it harder to sell their products online.

Changes to Meta’s selling platforms are to the detriment of the growth of New Zealand small businesses and creators selling their work online, one artist says.

Wellington-based artist Pepper Raccoon has been selling her work through Facebook and Instagram for more than five years.

“It's been a massive income driver, allowing me to reach new audiences and connect with my existing supporters, plus recently I've started paying to run ads which has been huge for my business.”

But Wednesday morning she received a notification from Shopify which said she could be losing sales via Meta platforms due to her stores being “hidden”.

She discovered she was unable to sell her products through the social media platforms any longer.

“It said I should simply make them visible again in settings on Meta, and I discovered I was unable to change the setting as it was greyed out.”

She contacted Meta Pro via Shopify, and it was confirmed that this feature was no longer available for many countries due to changes in Meta's policies.

The policy change meant that from August 10, businesses in the Asia-Pacific region would no longer be able to host a shop on their Facebook Page or Instagram account, unless the shop had Checkout with Facebook or Instagram enabled in the US.

Supplied Wellington-based artist Pepper Raccoon says it is a big blow that NZ businesses can no longer sell through Meta platforms.

This meant that shops that directed people to an e-commerce site to complete a purchase, rather than through Facebook or Instagram, would no longer be accessible.

Meta did not respond when approached for comment on why it had made the changes.

Raccoon said it was a “big blow” to the usefulness of these platforms.

”Not being able to directly link to my art products from my social media pages is definitely a detriment to my growth as a small creator.

“I can still use Facebook and Instagram to sell, but it's a bit more work on the customer's part to get to my products and website, and that's really not ideal.”

She would continue to run ads through the platforms for her business marketing.

“But it's definitely made me realise that it's not as secure of an option as I had hoped, that features can be taken away that I took for granted is quite worrying.”