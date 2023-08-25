Former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley's Mainzeal Supreme Court appeal fails

Dame Jenny Shipley, the country’s first woman prime minister, has failed to overturn an award of more than $6 million against her as a result of the collapse of construction company Mainzeal.

Former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley​ has failed in her bid to get the Supreme Court to throw out an award of more than $6 million in compensation against her for her role in the collapse of construction company Mainzeal.

Mainzeal was put into liquidation in February 2013​ while Shipley was chairperson of its board, owing creditors, including many smaller New Zealand building companies, just over $110m​.

The company’s liquidators Andrew Bethell and Andrew McKay​ from BDO sued Shipley, and three other Mainzeal directors claiming that from January 2011 they had allowed the company to trade in a manner likely to cause serious loss to creditors in breach of the Companies Act.

In 2019 the High Court in Auckland found the four directors liable for $36m​ of damages.

Shipley, prime minister from 1997 to 1999​, was ruled liable for a maximum of $6m​, but she and fellow directors Richard Yan​, Peter Gomm​ and Clive Tilby​ appealed up to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has now rejected that appeal, and ordered the four directors to pay $39.8m​ together with interest, although the liabilities of Shipley, Tilby and Gomm is limited to $6.6m​ plus interest each.

Interest will be calculated from early 2013​, the Supreme Court ruled.

LPF, the litigation loan company that funded the case for the liquidators estimated that interest could add up to about $3m​ for each director.

Mainzeal built some iconic buildings before going bust, as well as a few eyesores.

At least part of the money owed by the directors will be paid for by their insurer QBE.

Lawyers for Shipley, Gomm, and Tilby said their clients were “deeply disappointed” that their appeal had been dismissed.

Supreme Court justices Helen Winkelmann​, William Young​, Susan Glazebrook​, Ellen France​ and Mark O’Regan​ ruled that “for many years Mainzeal had traded in a difficult industry while balance sheet insolvent”.

The directors should have realised by 2010 that without a significant injection of capital, or assurances of support that could be reasonably relied on, allowing Mainzeal to continue to trade was likely to expose creditors to serious loss, the justices said.

“Mainzeal was balance sheet insolvent from 2005, albeit this was not apparent from its financial statements,” the court found.

Its financial state was the result of $34m of loans advanced in 2004 and 2005 from Mainzeal to other companies in the Richina Pacific group of companies to which it belonged.

This money was “extracted from Mainzeal” to be invested in China.

Those related-party debts were not, however, legally enforceable, and by 2009 Mainzeal was facing mounting leaky building claims.

The directors allowed Mainzeal to continue trading by relying on non-binding assurances of support from other companies in the Richina Pacific group.

Mainzeal’s directors approved a scheme for the related party loans to be repaid through the supply of building materials from China, but there were “substantial issues” with the materials supplied.

Paul McCredie Ironically, Mainzeal built the Supreme Court building in Wellington, winning an award for it.

In the end, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), Mainzeal’s bank, called receivers into Mainzeal in January 2013 after it saw a letter from Yan in which he confirmed no financial support for Mainzeal would come from China.

Mainzeal’s debts to BNZ were paid in full.

Sub-contractors and Mainzeal staff were among debtors left out of pocket.

The Supreme Court justices noted after Mainzeal’s collapse Shipley urged Yan, without avail, to ensure that the debts owing to Mainzeal, and money owed to staff and subcontractors, be paid.

supplied Mainzeal director Richard Yan taking a scenic helicopter trip over Waiheke Island after Mainzeal bought Te Motu Vineyard and neighbouring Isola Estate Vineyard in the Onetangi wine belt in 2011.

Mainzeal liquidator McKay said “we welcome the Supreme Court’s decision that confirms the directors breached their duties while allowing the company to trade while insolvent over a long period of time.

“This is a landmark judgment which reinforces the obligations directors have to fulfil their duties diligently and responsibly.

“The creditors have waited a long time for this decision which brings to a close over eight years of prolonged court proceedings, including trials in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court,” he said.

“At every stage of this long process, the defendants and their insurance company, QBE, have denied wrongdoing which has only delayed justice for the creditors,” McKay said.

The three directors would not be speaking publicly, but their lawyers, Jack Hodder, KC, and Michael Arthur, said “they note that the court took no issue with their honesty and good faith, and their absence of conflicts of interest, in their conduct as directors. They continue to regret the collapse of Mainzeal and its serious consequences for its staff, customers and creditors.

“They accept that the court has declared the law on important and difficult questions with potential relevance for the hundreds of thousands of company directors in New Zealand. They will now take some time to consider the consequences of the court’s judgment.”

The Supreme Court said the issues in the Mainzeal case were of fundamental importance as they centred on directors’ duties, and how compensation for breach of those duties should be assessed.