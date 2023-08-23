Recalled kombucha could contain glass pieces

The Homegrown Juice Co is recalling a batch of ginger kombucha after finding an issue with its bottling equipment.

A batch of kombucha made by The Homegrown Juice Co is being recalled due to the possible presence of glass pieces.

The recall of the Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger was announced by the Ministry of Primary Industries on Wednesday after the company found an issue with its bottling equipment.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said there could be glass pieces inside bottles of the fermented drink with the best before date of 17/08/24.

The affected batch was sold in 350ml bottles at shops and supermarkets nationwide.

People who bought the kombucha should not drink it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund, or throw it out.

The bacteria used to ferment kombucha could reduce the amount of bacteria from effluent ponds seeping into waterways.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Homegrown Juice Co to understand how the problem occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.

New Zealand Food Safety had not received any notifications of associated injury and the products had been removed from stores.

Anyone who had consumed the drink and had concerns about their health should contact their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.