Summerset signals softer build rate due to market conditions, balance sheet

Retirement village operator Summerset is pulling back its building plans for this year as it eyes wider market conditions and its debt levels.

The company built 152 units in the first half of the year, down from 223 in the same period last year, and said it expects to deliver at the lower end of its 625 to 675 range for the full year to ensure prudent balance sheet and stock management. It built 651 units last year.

The wider housing market has faced challenging conditions over the past year as a rapid increase in interest rates dented buyer demand and weighed on house prices.

Summerset reported a 1% slide in first-half profit to $133 million. The value of the company’s properties lifted by $131.5m, down from the $136.7m gain in the same period the previous year.

The company’s debt rose 46% to $1.3 billion from $897m a year earlier.

Jarden analysts Arie Dekker and Vishal Bhula said there was a lot of focus on debt in this environment and they were concerned about the rapidly increasing cost of Summerset’s debt.

The analysts noted Summerset’s total cash interest costs had increased to $37m from $20m in the same period the previous year.

Summerset’s revenue increased 12% to $128m.

The retirement village operator sold 483 occupation rights in the first half, down from 511 in the same period the previous year.

Chief executive Scott Scoullar said the result was pleasing as the business performed solidly through a challenging economic environment over the first six months and continued to lay the platform for ongoing growth.

The company spent $54m on land, announcing it had purchased new sites for development at Rolleston, in Christchurch, and Mosgiel in Dunedin.

The two new sites would each offer over 300 units and further boost Summerset’s land bank, which it said was the largest in New Zealand’s retirement village sector, giving it enough land to more than double the size of its current New Zealand business.

Summerset has 38 villages completed or in development across New Zealand and six proposed sites.

In Australia, construction was underway at the company’s first village, Cranbourne North, with the first homes expected to be finished by the end of this year, Scoullar said.

Of its six other Australian sites, Summerset has both the Chirnside Park and Oakleigh South sites consented and was working through the process at its other proposed villages, he said.

Summerset will pay shareholders a first-half dividend of 11.3 cents, up from 10.7c the previous year.

The company’s shares slipped 0.4% to $9.87 in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX.