Landlord's bid to evict intellectually disabled man and his caregiver rejected by Tenancy Tribunal

The Tenancy Tribunal said it was “puzzling” that the pair were the only tenants in the block to receive termination notices.

The Tenancy Tribunal has rejected a landlord’s attempt to evict an intellectually disabled man and his caregiver, saying there were no grounds to terminate their tenancies.

Julian Scott and his nephew Jamie Lloyd, who has intellectual disabilities, live in adjoining units in Whangarei.

The units are part of a block of eight owned by Thuoc Say and Pharat Pheng, who live in Australia. The property is overseen by Hokimate Lemon.

According to a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision, Scott and Lloyd made a joint complaint to the landlords on March 22.

The pair raised issues around repairs, particularly around Lloyd’s unit, maintenance of the shared outdoor area, calculation of water rates, and breach of quiet enjoyment relating to the behaviour of another tenant.

Lemon arranged for repairs to be made to Lloyd’s unit, and some work was carried out in the garden.

On May 24, Say and Pheng issued notices of termination to Scott and Lloyd, saying they planned to carry out extensive work on their units.

At a hearing on July 21, Scott said his unit was in generally good condition and while some repairs had been required in his nephew’s unit, most had been completed by the time the termination notices were issued.

Scott also said he and Lloyd could live together while any necessary work was carried out on either of their units.

Representing Say and Pheng at the hearing, Lemon said the property was on the market for sale.

The landlords had been advised by real estate agents that work needed to be done to achieve the sale price that they wanted.

Lemon said the owners had asked her to look into replacing the flooring in all eight units, possibly re-roofing them and painting inside and out.

A flooring company had been booked to provide a quote, and roofing and painting quotes were yet to be obtained, she said.

At the time of the hearing, Scott and Lloyd were the only tenants in the block to have received termination notices.

Tribunal adjudicator Nicholas Blake said it was difficult to say whether the reason given for termination of the tenancies was genuine.

Landlords could not use the “mere possibility” of future work as a reason to end a tenancy and there must be a clear plan that showed a genuine intention to complete the work, he said.

Planned work must be shown to be extensive and not able to be done with the tenant living in the property. Work must also begin within 90 days of the date of termination.

“In this instance, the information provided by the landlord does not [show] a plan or course of action that is clear enough to establish that the landlord intends to carry out extensive renovations or alterations on these two units,” Blake said.

The landlord was in the early stages of getting quotes for possible work on the roof and floors and the units could be painted without the tenants moving out, he said.

“It is also puzzling that the landlord has only issued termination notices to Mr Lloyd and Mr Scott. Ms Lemon submitted that it is because the landlords intend to stage the work, beginning with those units, but the argument is not persuasive given that it is still very unclear what work will be done.”

Blake said Say and Pheng had not established that it was more likely than not they intended to make extensive alterations, refurbishments, or repairs to Scott and Lloyd’s units.

The landlords did not have grounds for termination and Lloyd and Scott’s tenancies would continue until they were lawfully terminated, he said.