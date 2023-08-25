Builder goes bust four days after telling family their consent was progressing

It comes as the Reserve Bank warns of rising building costs. (Video first published May 26, 2022)

Four days after Irfan Mohammed​ received an update from his builder saying the consent for his new-build was progressing, a second email arrived saying the company was going into liquidation​.

The company, modular home builder FirstBuild Homes Ltd​, included the reason for the failure in its May email.

“Late last year the group accounts showed the company making a profit of $400,000,” the email read.

“In April the updated figures on the company account showed a break even position. The company had the figures peer reviewed putting the company at a loss of $300,000.”

The company went into voluntary administration and is now in liquidation, and Mohammed does not know if his family will recover any of the $60,000 deposit they paid.

FirstBuild Homes is not alone. According to BWA Insolvency, which monitors rates of business failure, the construction industry had the highest number of formal proceedings between the start of April and end of June, with 123.

That was up 78% year-on-year, BWA principal Bryan Williams said.

“Overall demand in the building industry has dipped considerably since Covid, especially in the residential market, and already tight margins in this sector have become even tighter,” he said.

Supplied Husband Irfan Mohammed wife Azra Afzal, and their eldest child, Aymaan Mohammed.

In the broader economy, things were not much better.

BWA recorded in the second quarter of the year, insolvencies continued to rise, up 34% on the first quarter and 69% on the same time last year.

Mohammed’s family were trying to build a second home on their investment property in Hawera, Taranaki.

The plan was to subdivide the property and sell both sections, in order to give the family financial independence and pay off the mortgage on their family home.

Mohammed has a disabled 8-year-old son who is autistic, who is non-verbal, and has learning difficulties, and said the sale would have allowed him and his wife to send more time with their son and their other 5-year-old child.

The $60,000 deposit was borrowed in part by Mohammed’s brother and mother, because the bank said it could not loan the deposit until building consent was approved.

“We wanted this project to go ahead, hence I collected the deposit money by getting a loan from family overseas,” Mohammed said.

His deposit was paid in mid-May 2022, and Mohammed said he was told work would start almost immediately.

A year passed, Mohammed still did not have council consent, and his bank was asking for an update.

An email from FirstBuild director Robert Thomas on May 8 this year suggested the company were in the final stages of collating paperwork for the application.

Four days later, another email notified Mohammed that FirstBuild was going into liquidation.

“I had a panic attack, and we are still in shock,” Mohammed said.

“We know that many businesses are going into liquidation but no one is talking about the customers [and] what impact they are having to face.

“I am wondering why the customers are the last priority to the liquidators in paying debts back while banks, IRD and other bigger organisations get their shares first and not the customers while they are in need of it first.”

Mohammed said there should be a rule change, so builders could be held personally liable for business failures.

Inland Revenue continues crackdown on insolvent businesses

In March last year, Inland Revenue (IR) recommenced work looking at potentially insolvent business customers across all industries.

An IR spokesperson said to date the department had looked at 3300 entities with tax debts of $877 million.

Of these, 2425 were companies, with debt totalling $655m. about 785 of those were in the construction services sector.

IR efforts had resulted in $116m debt reduction to date mostly via lump sum payments and via completed payment arrangements, with some relief granted via write-off if the company qualifies for such relief.

Another $85m debt was under an active payment arrangement, $163m was now in a liquidation phase, and 440 companies with $154m debt were under some form of legal recovery action.

Supplied Irfan Mohammed said his wife Azra Afzal became upset, as the pair realised the liquidation of their builder could cost them their deposit.

Company failures speeding up

Williams said the rise in demand for insolvency experts had not come as a surprise, given the state of the economy and the headwinds facing many businesses.

“With rising interest rates to counter inflation and the rising costs of consumer goods ever present in the media, business uncertainty is an obvious outcome of an unstable market.”

According to BWA’s Insolvency Market Report from April 1 to June 31, there were 475 formal insolvency proceedings lodged, up from 281 in the same period.

The Registrar of Companies Office recorded the filings of companies that had gone into a formal state of insolvency.

BWA then investigated each company and categorised them to show trends.

Manufacturing and retail were also suffering more than other sectors.

Manufacturing had the biggest increase in insolvencies, up from 14 to 30, compared to the same time last year.

“The costs for raw materials continue to go up, as do labour costs,” Williams said.

“In some cases, demand is dropping and as supply chain issues are ironed out, import prices are dropping. This lethal cocktail could explain the steep rise in this sector.”

Retail trade was second, up 95% on last year, from 19 to 37.

“As the cost of living steadily increases, belts have been tightened and purchasing decisions – especially for more expensive items – are being delayed.

“This cooling of the economy has taken longer than most anticipated, but we are starting to see the effect on the retail sector now.”

At the other end of the spectrum, the food and beverage sector was the only one to record a year-on-year decline in insolvencies, from 33 to 26.

“The industry struggled over Covid, with reduced customers and areas such as Auckland that were affected by long and sudden lockdowns,” Williams said.

“This drop in insolvencies is likely a result of businesses returning to normal."

Supplied Bryan Williams and BWA has been tracking the data on liquidations, receiverships and voluntary administrations since 2012.

Williams said the failures were part of the business cycle, and it was important for businesses to keep evaluating their operations during tough times.

Businesses did appear to be seeking help more often, with voluntary administrations tripling year-on-year.

The directors of FirstBuild have been approached for comment, and Robert Thomas asked for questions to be directed to liquidators.

In the company’s email to customers and creditors, Thomas wrote: “The Company set out to build quality affordable homes that New Zealand Families could afford but unfortunately the downturn in the market and price increasing means they can no longer continue to operate.”

“The housing industry has faced immense challenges over the last three years with the impact of Covid, significant increase in costs due to inflation, and the double consent process required by councils to approve modular homes.”

The first liquidators record states FirstBuild Homes was put into liquidation by shareholders’ resolution on May 12.

The report identified the only asset as a property in Glenbrook, the value of which could not be estimated.

On June 30, a vacation of liquidator Simon Dalton of Gerry Rea Partners was posted on the Companies Register, and a first receivers report was filed on July 31 by Damien Grant and Adam Botterill of Waterstone.

The receivers were appointed by Taiko Homes Limited.

The receivers report noted the Glenbrook property was being developed by FirstBuild Homes and subject to a sale and purchase agreement once construction work had been completed.

“The receivers understand that the property was subject to a mortgage and that there was no equity in the property after accounting for the value of the property and the mortgagee’s debt owed,” the report said.

FirstBuild Homes was found to have 1063 in its bank account at the time of the liquidation.

FirstBuild Construction Limited and FirstBuild Limited were also under the same receivership, along with FirstBuild Homes Limited.

The report notes Taiko Homes was owed a principal debt of $641,435 across all three of the companies.

The receivers had also received secured claims from FirstBuild Construction totalling $21,932, and a secured claim for FirstBuild totalling $266,482.

The report also noted FirstBuild had received five unsecured claims totalling $329,256.57, and FirstBuild Homes had received two unsecured claims totalling $13,353.

“It is currently unknown whether there will be sufficient recoveries to pay a distribution to any class of creditor,” the report said.