A samurai sword, a slug gun and sex toys: A messy marriage breakdown sees one co-business owner unjustifiably disadvantaged

A messy marriage breakdown, during which a man felt threatened with a samurai sword, slug gun and sex toys, has ended in him being awarded compensation for being unjustifiably disadvantaged at work.

The man, who has name suppression, jointly owned a business with his wife, who also has name suppression, for several years before they separated in 2016.

He sought an award of lost wages and compensation from the Employment Relations Authority, for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to his feelings for incidents throughout his employment.

After the marriage break-up the husband ended his financial interest in the business, which was owned by a trust in which his wife was a 1% shareholder and its sole director. The other shares were held by the trust for the benefit of their three children, aged 20, 19 and 10.

While the wife was recovering from a mental health breakdown in 2019 the husband returned to work for the business under the company's general manager, who is referred to as Mr F.

The wife moved to Blenheim in October 2020 to be with a new partner and set up a business, taking the couple’s youngest daughter with her, but the husband successfully applied for an “uplift” order requiring the child to be returned to Hamilton.

Their dispute over the care arrangements continued through the following months. The wife arranged for an old friend, Ms G, to start working for the company as a property manager.

Ms G lived at the wife’s house, which was where the company’s offices were located. In February 2021 the wife and Ms G married but, according to the company’s statement in reply, they had “never been a couple nor lived together as a couple”.

In her oral evidence the wife described their marriage as an expression of support between two women who were raising children together. The wife also remained in her relationship with her Blenheim-based partner, who was a cousin of Ms G.

A meeting about parenting arrangements between the former husband and wife at a cafe, with the husband’s new partner, became heated and resulted in the woman biting the new partners’ arm. She went to a police station to report her own actions and subsequently received diversion.

On arrival at work a day or two later the man noticed some items had been placed on the windowsill of a room in his former wife’s house, which he walked past to get to the office. The items were a samurai sword, a gun and “adult toys”, which he felt threatened by.

In her evidence to the authority investigation, the woman said the items had been placed there as a joke between her and Ms G and denied any intention to intimidate.

Another heated parenting argument at work resulted in yelling and the man banging his fists on the table. He was then called into a disciplinary meeting to respond to a complaint about his behaviour towards the woman at work which, if proved, could be seen as serious misconduct and result in his dismissal – but it was found she had agreed no further action should be taken about the concerns raised.

On March 3, 2021, the man decided to resign and his last day of employment was March 31.

In the personal grievance he later raised about the end of his employment, he said his resignation was a constructive dismissal resulting from “incidents of bullying and inappropriate behaviour perpetrated by [the wife]” which meant he “no longer felt comfortable on the worksite and felt that he had no option but to resign”. Member of the authority Robin Arthur found no evidence of this and dismissed the claim.

His personal grievance also raised allegations about how he was treated during his one-month notice period, which he said amounted to instances of unjustified disadvantage.

These included declining his application to take the third and fourth weeks of the notice period as “domestic violence leave”. Leave he took during that fortnight was instead coded in pay records as unpaid sick leave.

The wife stated “multiple inquiries” had been made to Employment New Zealand and the matter was discussed with police staff but his leave application “did not meet the criteria required under the Holidays Act 2003” but Arthur found it was more likely than not that a reasonable employer, aware of the complex and volatile context, would have accepted that the threshold for the type of behaviour that was defined as family violence had been crossed in the interactions between the husband and wife.

“On that basis [the husband] was a person affected by family violence and a reasonable employer, acting fairly, would have granted the ten days leave requested.”

On March 18, Mr F and Ms G went to the husband’s partner’s property to meet him there and to collect his work phone and car during working hours. While there, Ms G also served the husband with trespass notices for the street address of the wife’s residence and the office and for another address where the wife’s sister lived.

“[He] was also unfairly treated by Ms G using the opportunity of a work-related visit to him to serve him with two trespass notices that clearly related to personal matters.

“He experienced the unfair treatment of his leave application and the arrangements to serve a trespass notice on him for personal purposes,” Arthur said.

The husband was awarded $2230.80 for wages lost during his notice period; and $7000 as compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings.