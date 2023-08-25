Port of Tauranga annual profit up 5.2% in 'year of two halves'

Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson says the country’s biggest export port is seeing the impact of a slower global economy.

Port of Tauranga increased its annual profit 5.2% after raising prices to offset higher costs.

The country’s biggest export port reported profit of $117.1 million in the year to the end of June, up from $111.3m the previous year. The result was at the bottom of the company’s February guidance for profit of $117m to $124m.

Revenue increased 12% to $420.9m after the company lifted its tariffs charged to shipping lines about 7.8% and started charging a $20 infrastructure levy for containers. Its operating expenses increased 16% to $210.6m due to higher labour, fuel and rail costs.

Total trade through the port fell 3.6% to 24.7 million tonnes, with imports down 7% to 9 million tonnes and exports down 1.5% to 15.7 million tonnes.

Port chairperson Julia Hoare said it was a year of two halves with the first half assisted by an increase in container transhipment and the return of cruise ships over summer, but the second half disrupted by extreme weather across the North Island.

Cruise ships returned to Bay of Plenty waters for the first time since the Covid pandemic brought international tourism to a halt in March 2020 with 88 cruise vessels calling at the port over the summer season.

Passengers were looking to spend New Zealand dollars as they disembarked the Majestic Princess, which arrived at 5.30am on September 15, 2022, kicking off Aotearoa's summer cruise season.

Chief executive Leonard Sampson said the port’s diversity of cargoes and long-term freight agreements with key customers had helped the company remain resilient in the challenging economic conditions.

“There’s no doubt that we’re seeing both a reduction in imported volumes and a slower global economy,” he said. “However, key export commodity volumes remained strong over the past 12 months, with the slowdown in import container volumes providing some breathing space after an erratic couple of years.”

In the year ahead, the company expects the current global economic conditions and softening commodity prices to continue to affect cargo volumes, while inflationary pressures would continue to impact costs.

It said geopolitical issues were likely to continue to impact the global supply chain.

However, the company said it was well positioned to endure the challenges.

Hoare said the port expects new business opportunities from this month’s opening of the Ruakura Inland Port in Hamilton, a joint venture with Tainui Group Holdings.

“The new facility is a game changer for the upper North Island supply chain and unlocks efficient and lower carbon pathways to international markets for Waikato-based importers and exporters,” she said.

The new inland port and Port of Tauranga’s existing facility, MetroPort Auckland, are connected by rail to the Tauranga Container Terminal.

Port of Tauranga is also seeking a resource consent to construct a new vessel berth at its container terminal of up to 385 metres.

The new berth would convert existing cargo storage land, accommodating the trend to bigger container vessels.

The company’s resource consent application was heard in the Environment Court in March and a decision is pending.

It expects to provide guidance for the current financial year at its annual shareholders meeting in October.

Port of Tauranga announced a final dividend of 8.8 cents, taking the total dividend for the year to 15.6c, ahead of 14.7c the previous year.

The company’s shares were unchanged at $5.96 after the NZX opened for trading at 10am. They have slipped 9.6% over the past year.