Is KiwiSaver part of the reason Kiwis are heading to Australia?

Most New Zealanders receive only a 3% employer contribution to their KiwiSaver accounts. Australian employers must pay at least 11%.

Workers on the fence about a move to Australia could be swayed by significantly higher employer contributions to retirement savings, according to a KiwiSaver adviser.

National Capital’s latest KiwiSaver Value for Money report shows most New Zealanders (84%) receive only the legal minimum employer contribution to their funds, currently 3%.

Across the Tasman, Australian employers must contribute at least 11% to workers’ super accounts.

National Capital director Clive Fernandes said the rate of savings was the biggest factor in how much a person had at retirement.

“There is a lot of talk about returns etcetera, but the savings rate is key.”

Although data showed New Zealand workers were contributing more than 3%, it was “not common at all” for employers to contribute above that rate, he said.

“The average Kiwi will end up with $320,000 at retirement, but if contributions went up to 10% for both employers and employees, that would increase to more than $700,000.”

Fernandes said, while it was difficult advice during a cost of living crisis, those who were able should try to contribute more to their KiwiSaver accounts.

“Ultimately it depends on your personal situation, but the short-term pain of putting more money could help you avoid much more pain at retirement.”

One way to mitigate the short-term pain of putting more money aside could be to ask for a larger KiwiSaver contribution instead of a pay rise, he said.

“In most cases, that is going to be the better option. If you never see the money in your spending account, you won’t miss it,” he said.

“And the interest earned on that money in your KiwiSaver account could really help come retirement.”