Meridian ups annual pay out to shareholders to $462 million

The country’s largest power firm will increase its annual payout to shareholders, which include the Government, to $462 million, after raising its dividend by 3.1% to 17.9 cents per share.

Meridian reported an 86% drop in its net profit for the year to the end of June to $95 million on Tuesday, but reported a 35% rise in its “underlying profit” to $315m and a 10% increase in its operating profit to $783m, capping off a bumper set of results for the country’s four biggest power firms.

The company described its performance in a statement to the NZX as an improved operating result, driven by “higher customer sales, higher generation volumes and positive wholesale trading results”.

“If you only read the income statement, it might look like we had a poor result last year, but that couldn't be further from the truth,” chief financial officer Mike Roan said.

Meridian, Mercury, Genesis and Contact’s combined operating profits for the year have totalled just under $2.7b, fulfilling a forecast by broker Forsyth Barr that they would report the largest-ever increase in their operating profits, after what it described as in many ways a perfect year for the sector.

Meridian reported that the average price it charged consumers and non-corporate business customers for electricity rose to 13.6 cents per kilowatt-hour, from 12.7c/kWh the previous year, an increase of about 7%.

The Consumer Advocacy Council, which was established by the Government to advocate for the interests of consumers and small businesses in the power market, said last week that a large and growing proportion of consumers were worried about their power bills.

Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay said it was taking steps to help vulnerable customers with the cost of electricity by putting $5m into a new Energy Wellbeing Fund “to support families in energy hardship with the aim of reaching 5000 households by the end of 2024”.

Meridian said its new $448m Harapaki wind farm, which is under construction in the Hawke’s Bay, was now expected produce its first power in October, after a three-month delay caused by damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The sector is experiencing a growth phase greater than at any other time in New Zealand’s history. Competition is strong, and we’re confident the sector will drive the best outcomes at the least cost for New Zealanders,” Barclay said.

“For Meridian to do our share of the heavy lifting, we’ll need to build the equivalent of 20 large wind farms by 2050.”

Capital expenditure in the year to the end of June, which included its spending on the Harapaki wind farm, totalled $346m.

The company provided no material update on its negotiations with Rio Tinto over a new power contract that would allow the aluminium smelter near Bluff to remain open beyond the end of next year, saying discussions were ongoing but were complex, and the outcomes were uncertain.

“Undoubtedly it will be a better outcome for New Zealand and the climate challenge if the smelter remains operating in New Zealand. From our perspective, it is certainly looking commercially viable,” Barclay said.

Meridian shares were up 2 cents at $5.37 during lunchtime trading on the NZX.