Tourism Holdings returns to profit, resumes dividends, rewards staff

Campervan company Tourism Holdings returned to annual profit and resumed dividend payments after it emerged as a stronger, bigger company following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism Holdings reported a $49.9 million profit in the year to the end of June, a turnaround from a $2.1m loss the previous year. Revenue jumped 92% to $663.8m.

The world’s largest campervan rental company faced the single biggest challenge in its history when Covid-19 closed borders around the world, wiping out the international travel market that underpins its business.

It used the time to reset its business and emerge stronger. It sold down its campervan fleet and used the cash to take full control of its campervan manufacturer Action Manufacturing and in its UK motorhome partnership Just Go. In November it acquired its largest rival, Australia’s Apollo Tourism & Leisure, strengthening its position in its home markets and expanding into Canada.

“The result reflects an excellent performance and is evidence that the new [Tourism Holdings], following the merger with Apollo, is a larger and stronger entity,” said chairperson Cathy Quinn.

The merger created a platform for future growth and the company planned to provide further guidance on its medium-term growth aspirations at its annual meeting of shareholders, it said in an investor presentation.

Tourism Holdings announced a dividend payment of 15 cents per share, having not paid a dividend since 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The company said its new dividend policy would target a payout ratio of 40% to 60% of underlying net profit after tax which it said factored in its equity position and need to invest in its fleet.

Tourism Holdings is rewarding about 1800 eligible staff with $1000 worth of shares, which it said was in recognition of the dedication of its crew and the company’s return to profitability.

“I am hugely proud of the efforts of our crew over what was the most challenging period in our company’s history,” said chief executive Grant Webster.

“The results that we are now achieving are a real testament to all our [Tourism Holdings] crew globally (old and new), who come to work every day with an immense passion for creating unforgettable journeys.

“The board and executive believe in the positive future of [Tourism Holdings], and we want our crew to be able to benefit from the success that we expect [Tourism Holdings] to have.”