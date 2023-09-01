Who bought all the Auckland Council's airport shares?

The new Auckland Airport domestic terminal plans to bring everything under one roof.

KiwiSaver and Australian pension funds were both big buyers of Auckland International Airport shares sold by Auckland Council.

Auckland Council has confirmed it has sold a portion of its stake in the airport, amounting to the sale of a 7% stake in the airport company, netting it $833 million.

The council sold the shares through investment bank UBS at an average price of $8.11 per share, 30 cents higher than the $7.81 when trading closed at the end of Thursday, but below the $8.75 the shares traded at on June 9, when the council confirmed its intention to sell.

But while the sale saw the shares move out of Auckland ratepayer ownership, many of them would end up owned on behalf of ratepayers all over the country through their KiwiSaver schemes.

Sam Stubbs, chief executive of the Simplicity KiwiSaver scheme, said many of the shares would have ended up in the retirement savings portfolios of KiwiSaver schemes, which are big buyers of shares.

“We bought about $5m,” Stubbs said.

Other KiwiSaver schemes would also have been buyers, as would have overseas pension funds, he said.

123rf Passengers passing through the Auckland International Airport departure duty-free area

There is a second route through which the shares sold by Auckland Council will have ended up in the hands of investors effectively buying them on behalf of all New Zealanders.

John Bishop, treasurer and financial transactions general manager at Auckland Council, said the sale carried out by UBS was split into two tranches.

The first went to what he called large strategic investors, including the likes of sovereign wealth funds both in New Zealand and overseas.

Sovereign wealth funds are funds that have been set up by governments to build wealth for countries, sometimes for specific purposes.

The NZ Super Fund is this country’s sovereign wealth fund, set up to help pre-fund part of the rising cost of NZ Super payments for an ageing population.

It has around $65 billion of investments, but would not reveal whether it had increased its stake in the airport.

At the end of 2022, the airport was one of the biggest investments the NZ Super Fund had, owning a nearly $144m stake in the business.

The $45b ACC investment fund is another of the big institutional investors. The fund helps pay for treatment of people who make successful ACC claims.

At the end of June last year, its $272m stake in Auckland International Airport was its third-largest equity investment.

ACC said it had bought some of the council’s shares.

The second tranche of the council’s shares, a little under two-thirds, was placed with other institutions, Bishop said.

David White/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has driven the sale of the Auckland International Airport shares.

Auckland Council did not see who the buyers were, he said.

Simplicity bought its shares through investment adviser Jarden.

Some of the shares sold were likely to have ended up in the private portfolios of investment advice companies like Jarden, Bishop said.

Jarden was approached for comment. Its rival Forsyth Barr would not confirm some of the council’s shares had ended up in its clients’ portfolios.

Susannah Bately, equity capital markets general manager at online share investing platform Sharesies said it did not seek a slice of the sale on behalf of its customers as it felt the price paid for the airport shares was too high.

“Typically retail investors buy in smaller parcels, and the price set was higher than the recent market rates, so we felt that it might not offer the best value for our retail investors. We do see this as a positive result for Auckland City Council though,” Bately said.

The last few years have been tough for Auckland International Airport investors.

Air travel dropped sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, when governments restricted entrance to international visitors.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Auckland Council retains an 11.08% shareholding in the airport company.

On January 1, 2020, Auckland Airport shares were trading at $8.65.

On August 24 this year, Auckland Airport reported profit after tax that is down 77% to $43.2 million for the year to June, despite an increase in passengers.

But revenue was up 108% to $625.9m, and the airport has also announced its first dividend and full underlying profit in three years.

Bishop would not reveal the fees paid to UBS for managing the sale, but he said the council had run a competitive process to pick the investment bank, and it believed it got a good deal.

Auckland Council retains an 11.08% shareholding in the airport company.

A majority of councillors agreed in June to sell a portion of the council’s airport shareholding to reduce debt.