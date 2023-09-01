MYOB users frustrated by three-day outage of cloud services

Users of MYOB accounting and business software are frustrated by an outage which entered its third day on Friday.

MYOB first reported a problem with its cloud-based MYOB Business and AccountRight Live products on Wednesday evening, saying users in eastern Australia were affected.

However, customers across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa also reported problems logging in, which were continuing as of Friday afternoon.

Responding to status updates from MYOB on its community forum, many criticised the company for poor communication and customer service.

“There has been no communication from MYOB about these critical outages – apart from a website announcement,” one person wrote.

“We have not been able to access MYOB since 11:22am [Thursday]. No word from MYOB on a day when we had month end, payroll and invoicing critical processes to complete and as at 11:03am today we are still not able to access MYOB.

“Your crisis management plans need a significant overhaul and appropriate redundancies put in place to avoid such events occurring in the future.”

On Friday, an MYOB spokesperson said its cloud provider’s services were disrupted on Wednesday evening, affecting users’ ability to access MYOB Business and AccountRight Live.

“MYOB has worked closely with its provider to diagnose the impacts and return services to normal,” she said.

“While for the great majority of our customers the matter is now resolved, a small proportion of users are still experiencing some delays in service and login difficulties.”

Resolving the issue was a priority and updates would continue to be provided on MYOB’s website.