Company director tells ERA to f... off after 'dismissing' worker in group chat

Pro Pine has been ordered to pay a former employee more than $38,000.

A business owner has told the Employment Relations Authority to “f... off” after a former employee lodged a case against the company.

The former employee, who has name suppression due to his age, vulnerability, and the potential for damage to future employment prospects, claimed that he was unjustifiably dismissed on June 15 last year when Akuhata Pirere, director and sole shareholder of Pro Pine Silviculture, messaged him in a group chat telling him he did not think the job was for him.

He also claimed he was unjustifiably disadvantaged when his agreed $25 an hour wage was cut back to $21 on his third day of work and he also sought an award of compensation for lost wages and compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity, and injury to feelings.

Pirere did not want to engage with the authority.

In an email to the authority, Pirere said: “We no longer are in business... F... off and leave us alone... We have no money to give as we are claiming bankruptcy... Tell [the employee] because of idiots like him we no longer want to be in business...”

The employee’s employment with Pro Pine began in May 2022.

He met Pirere in the car park of the New World supermarket in Marton in February or early March of 2022 and Pirere gave him his card, advised that he owned a forestry company, and that he was looking for workers.

The employee responded to an advertisement on a local Facebook page, contacting the number provided and was told to come for work experience. The following day he was asked back but was never given an individual employment agreement or contract.

Initially told he would be earning piece rates, he said he was told the rate of pay would be $25 per hour, until he got the hang of the job.

Member of the Employment Relations Authority Rowan Anderson found there was no agreement that his pay rate would drop to $21.

“While there appears to have been some later discussion about piece rates, and [the employee] was paid on that basis on one occasion, I am not satisfied that any such discussion was sufficient to supplant the agreement that was reached as to the hourly rate of $25 per hour.

“I find that [the employee] was disadvantaged in their employment by Pro Pine’s actions in unilaterally reducing [the employee’s] hourly rate of pay absent consultation and agreement.”

The employee was also not paid any sum relating to annual holidays, which he was entitled to.

On June 15, Pirere texted a group chat with a message directed at the employee that said:

“Sorry [employee] we not picking you up man… Pulled you up so many times and your [sic] doing the same s...Thanks for giving is a go mate but we honestly think this jobs not for you man [thumbs up emoji] Goodluck bud…”

“The group message arguably indicates some dissatisfaction with [the employee’s] level of performance. However, it falls woefully short of providing a substantive justification for the dismissal,” Anderson said.

“Pro Pine’s actions in dismissing [the employee] in a group chat were not merely only unjustified, they were abhorrent. The dismissal and Pro Pine’s actions were not open to a fair and reasonable employer.”

The employee’s mother gave evidence that following the dismissal her son was visibly upset and grew increasingly withdrawn. She also said he became quite depressed, and she became extremely worried about his mental health.

The mother and employee also gave evidence that Pirere, having received notice of the employee’s personal grievance, came to their home, and threatened him, saying words to the effect that he “knew people” he should “be careful”.

Pro Pine was ordered to pay the employee $3927.60 as arrears of wages due, $360 for annual holidays, $9000 as compensation for lost wages, $22,500 as compensation for hurt and humiliation and $7000 in penalties, $4000 of which is to be paid into the Crown account via the Authority, and $3000 to be paid to the employee.