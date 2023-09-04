NZ Super Fund pays an estimated $500m for stake in Euroclear

Stock exchanges the world over rely on EuroClear to enable investors to sell their shares.

The NZ Super Fund has done a huge deal to buy a 4.99%​ stake in giant private Belgium financial company Euroclear​, but it’s not saying how much the deal is worth.

However, the deal looks to have cost the fund in excess of $500 million.

Euroclear provides services allowing the cross-border settlement of shares, bonds and derivatives from over 2000 financial markets, and the NZ Super Fund described the Brussels-based company as a provider of “critical financial markets infrastructure”.

It’s privately-owned, so its shares do not trade on a stock exchange, however, in May last year one large shareholder declared the price it sold its 9.85%​ stake in Euroclear for, giving an indication of the kind of price the NZ Super Fund will have paid.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc struck deals to sell its 9.85%​ stake in Euroclear for €709 million​. (NZ$1.29 billion)

The NZ Super Fund has about $65b​ invested, but did not reveal the proportion of its portfolio that would be invested in Euroclear.

Nor has the fund revealed who it bought the 4.99% stake in Euroclear from.

But Will Goodson, NZ Super Fund head of direct investments, said the transaction made the fund Euroclear’s fifth-largest shareholder.

It was a rare opportunity for the funnd to increase its exposure to the global financial services sector.

”It is an attractive, high-performing asset which suits our growth profile and will help diversify our investment portfolio,” Goodson said.

The fund was set up to help pre-fund some of the future costs of NZ Super as the population ages.

The assets of the fund will not start being spent on covering some of the cost of NZ Super payments until 2035.

The NZ Super Fund invests much of its money in the shares of companies listed on sharemarkets here in New Zealand, as well as overseas.

But it also takes direct ownership stakes in private companies too.

Sales of large scale shareholdings in private companies are handled by investment banks, who shop them around potential buyers with deep pockets, and matching risk appetites and investment time horizons.

Other direct investments held by the fund include a 50% stake in the Fidelity Life insurance company, a stake in carbon-recycling technology company Lanzatech, and a stake in information technology company Datacom.

The NZ Super Fund reveals details of its direct investments in its six-monthly portfolio disclosures, sometimes including the purchase price.