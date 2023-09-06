Driving a Demio? Your insurance excess may be about to jump $1200

The Mazda Demio frequently tops the list of New Zealand’s most stolen cars. (File photo)

Tower Insurance is adding an extra $1200 excess to claims of theft on the Mazda Demio, one of New Zealand’s most stolen cars.

In an email to an affected customer, the insurer said it was making changes to their policy “due to the high number of thefts we’re experiencing for cars like yours.”

”An additional excess of $1200 will now apply to claims for theft of this vehicle,” the email said.

“We won’t apply the additional excess if you can provide proof of purchase or photo evidence that your vehicle was fitted with a functioning alarm system with an immobiliser at the time of the loss.”

The Demio frequently tops the list of New Zealand’s most stolen cars. In 2022, AMI Insurance reported disappearing Demios accounted for 10% of vehicle theft claims, despite making up just 1.5% of the country's fleet.

After a spike in thefts of some vehicle types, Tower introduced an additional excess for high-theft cars, including the Demio, last October.

CHRIS SKELTON Social media is fuelling an unprecedented spike in car thefts in Christchurch - and police say it's a matter of time until someone is killed.

The change applied to new customers from that date and to existing customers as their policies came up for renewal, a spokesperson said.

To reflect the lower value of older cars, Demios made before 2004 did not attract the additional excess.

Tower chief underwriting officer, Ron Mudaliar​, said vehicle theft now accounted for more than 10% of Tower’s total motor claims costs – around double its historical averages.

“This type of crime not only affects the victims’ property and well-being it affects their insurance too,” he said.

Stuff Tower Insurance says theft claims for cars with alarms and immobilisers installed are rare. (File photo)

“We are providing customers with information to help avoid these thefts, and we are also responding with actions to help manage customers’ premiums. This includes increasing excesses for vehicle models that are being stolen more regularly.”

Mudaliar said the most frequently stolen models were predominantly those without an alarm or immobiliser installed, and theft claims for cars with good security systems were rare.

An immobiliser is an electronic device which stops a vehicle starting unless the correct keey or key fob is used.

”You can pick up an immobiliser alarm system for around $500, which is less than the cost of an insurance excess.

“If your vehicle is a bit older and isn’t able to have an immobiliser installed, or if $500 is out of your budget, an old school steering wheel lock, at around $100, is an even more cost-effective way to safeguard your vehicle.

“They are highly visible and therefore a deterrent for a potential thief.”

Consumer NZ investigative team leader Rebecca Styles said most types of insurance came with a statement saying the policy could be altered annually at renewal time.

”We understand Mazda Demios are one of the most stolen cars in New Zealand – which is most likely the reason for this eye-watering excess increase,” she said.

“Unlike other industries, insurance companies could get away with including unfair terms in their contracts because the Fair Trading Act exempts certain terms in insurance contracts – such as excesses – from being declared unfair.

”This is something we have been calling for change on for many years.”

Consumer NZ recommended those affected by Tower’s excess increase shop around and compare offers from other insurers.

AA Insurance underwriting manager Dee Naidu said it did not charge higher excesses for specific vehicle types.

”As a responsible insurer we regularly review the way we price risk, so we can be there for our customers when they need us the most.”

IAG, which owns the AMI, State and NZI insurance brands, did not apply additional excesses to policies for commonly stolen vehicles, a spokesperson said.

“In some cases, higher excesses are applied to modified or high performance vehicles because of their perceived risk.

“Additionally, modified or high performance vehicles that don’t have a security immobiliser or security tracking device may also have an additional excess applied.”

IAG encouraged all vehicle owners to consider anti-theft measures, like alarms and immobilisers.