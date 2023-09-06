Kmart opens giant distribution centre in Hamilton

Auckland's Kmart Manukau has now opened its doors for a 24/7 shopping experience.

Discount department Kmart chain opened a new multi-million-dollar distribution centre in Hamilton on Wednesday.

The opening marked the beginning of more investment in New Zealand, as it prepared to roll out stock-counting robots to its 26 stores to better service demand, Melbourne-based Kmart chief executive John Gualtieri said.

The 40,000m² site, the size of four rugby fields, in the Ruakura Superhub was developed by Tainui Group Holdings and has been under development for the past 12 months.

It would serve as a strategic hub for Kmart’s North Island stores operations as the Australian giant expands its footprint, Gualtieri said.

The distribution centre was double the size of the current facility used in Wiri, Auckland, and had the capacity to service growing demand for the next 10 years.

He said the distribution centre, which housed warehousing, distribution, storage, a container yard, and an office facility, would allow for more reliable flow of stock into stores.

Christel Yardley/stuff Kmart’s distribution centre has been built in the Ruakura Superhub Inland Port by Tainui Group Holdings.

Kmart has has been criticised in the past for for selling stock online that it did not have available.

Concerns about Kmart’s sales tactics online, selling goods to only cancel and issue a refund days later, have been a hot topic of conversation online in Facebook groups.

Earlier this year the Commerce Commission said it had received 25 complaints about Kmart in the past year of which six relate to products being sold and advertised online despite them being out of stock.

Gualtieri said the location of the distribution centre would provide easy access to the Ruakura Inland Port.

Kmart has opened three new stores in New Zealand since 2020, including Manukau in Auckland - the country’s largest 24-hour Kmart, and it planned to open another store in Dunedin next year.

Gualtieri said the business was “always on the look-out for opportunities” to open more stores.

The stock-counting technology was a first for the New Zealand market, with the robots, dubbed ‘Tory’ – short for inventory, already deployed across the Kmart network of stores in Australia, he said.

The roaming robots use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to count all pieces of clothing, footwear and accessories in stores each night by scanning the RFID tags on products.

The robots have been trialled in four local stores since January.

Gualtieri would not say how much Kmart had invested in the distribution centre and to roll out the Tory robots, but said it was significant.

Supplied Kmart has begun rolling out new stock-counting robots to better keep track of inventory.

Business has been booming for Kmart as shoppers flock to the discount department store in search of relief from rising prices.

Kmart Group, owned by Australian retail giant Wesfarmers.

Gualtieri said the cost of living crisis had boosted traffic to Kmart, both online and in-store.

He said the group strived to keep prices low and product affordable, adding that the scale of the 300-plus store operation across New Zealand and Australia allowed it to hold its prices low.

“We’ve got a real role to play in the next 12 to 18 months for consumers, making sure we hold our prices as low as possible so they can continue to afford product as they need.”

In Australia, Kmart operates about 50 smaller format stores in it calls K-Hubs in remote outback areas and coastal beach towns.

There was a possibility that these would be rolled out to smaller towns and regions in New Zealand over time, Gualtieri said.

“We are always reviewing where there are opportunities in the market.”

He said online shopping by Kmart shoppers in New Zealand was significant.