High tech partnership a boost to industry in NZ, AI company CEO says

New Zealand King Salmon team leader at the company’s Tākaka hatchery, Phil Rose, helping test Kiwi designed water monitoring technology, that will now be manufactured in Nelson.

“Cutting edge” technology that tests water quality is to be manufactured in Nelson, on the back of a $2.5 million government cash injection at artifical intelligence company, Snap IT (SnapCore).

The Nelson-based AI business has partnered with the Kiwi start-up behind the technology, RiverWatch; the first external company to use SnapCore’s manufacturing capacity which was boosted by the government loan in May.

SnapCore CEO Chris Rodley expected the move, which bucked the trend of companies outsourcing manufacturing to Asia, to create highly-skilled jobs locally – and to be of “big economic benefit” to New Zealand.

The technology designed by RiverWatch was “at the absolute forefront of the water quality monitoring space”, with “huge opportunity” to “take the tech global”, Rodley said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Chris Rodley, CEO of Nelson-based artificial company SnapCore, which has teamed up with Kiwi company Riverwatch to deliver globally sought after technology that tests water quality in real time.

Chief growth officer at RiverWatch, Abi Croutear-Foy, returned to New Zealand last week from the world's largest aquaculture technology exhibition, called AquaNor, in Norway.

Organisations from 26 countries had contacted the Queenstown-headquartered company about ordering the product over the last year, before RiverWatch marketed it overseas, she said.

“We were just getting so much international interest in what we were doing, we realised that our in-house manufacturing capacity wasn’t going to meet the cut, so having the ability to work with SnapCore ... has allowed us the confidence to do things like go to Norway, to really help push that international demand ... because we now have the confidence that we can meet it.”

SUPPLIED RiverWatch chief growth officer, Abi Croutear-Foy, second from right, at aquaculture trade fair AquaNor with two board members of the foundation which organises the event, Trond Davidsen, far left, and Guri Lerøy Riple, second from left, and Simon Hearsley, NZTE Trade Commissioner to Russia, Germany and Scandinavia.

The hardware, that “looks like a floating rugby ball”, collected data that was uploaded through satellite technology, and delivered straight to people’s computers or phones, she said.

“You can sit at your computer, and you can see what’s happening at multiple points in waterways in real time.”

As well as being faster and cheaper than the manual system of sampling, testing, analysing and recording the data from waterways, the technology was more effective in helping manage and improve water quality, Croutear-Foy said.

Taking more regular readings gave a better picture of the health of the water which was constantly changing, she said.

“If you’re taking 12 data points [manually] over the course a year, it’d be like looking at my Instagram feed and trying to figure out who I am as a person, whereas you can visit me for a week and figure it out a lot quicker.”

Under international requirements, organisations that used water, or were discharging into it, had to report on freshwater quality by 2030, she said.

“We are one of very, very few products on the market that can meet that need at scale.”

There were also “huge operational benefits to be gained through managing water properly, because the higher the quality is, the less management you have to do to it”.

In New Zealand, Nelson-based NZ King Salmon was trialling the technology, which could be used in both fresh and saline water.

SUPPLIED In its first partnership with an external business since it received a $2.5m government loan in May, Nelson-based AI company Snap IT will manufacture a water monitoring device developed by Kiwi start up, RiverWatch - said to be growing in global demand.

NZ King Salmon said it provided the opportunity to test the technology in an aquaculture environment at its Tākaka hatchery, to support RiverWatch and Snap IT in advancing the technology and capturing real-time data.

The monitoring device was easy to deploy and had provided “reliable and accurate data” on the water quality at Tākaka over the last few months.

The technology “showed real promise for the future”, NZKS said.

Founded in the Wairarapa, and “based in Waikato for a while”, RiverWatch’s end goal was to help people manage waterways “in a way that means our grandkids will be able to swim in rivers”, Croutear-Foy said.

“It’s really important for us as a New Zealand company to stay in New Zealand, and keep the benefits of what we’re doing within New Zealand.”