Few businesses think there is a coordinated plan to raise economic performance

The survey indicated there was no consensus among businesses that tax cuts were the answer.

Only 6% of businesses think the Government has a coordinated plan to improve the country’s economic performance, according to a poll released at a BusinessNZ election conference on Tuesday.

An overwhelming 93% said changes made by the Government had increased the cost of doing business over the past three years.

But in better news for the Government, only 40% appeared to support personal tax cuts.

Just over half, 51%, said the country needed to increase the investment it was making in adapting to climate change.

Mike Horne, chief executive of Deloitte NZ, which helped conduct the survey, described the results as sobering.

Before the last election in 2020, 65% of respondents in a similar poll said the Government did not have a coordinated plan to lift the country’s economic performance, but that had since increased to 85%, with 9% unsure, he said.

“It's worth noting that the survey was undertaken several months ago.

“If the survey was undertaken again today, I think it may be that businesses would be even more concerned as their export prospects in the short term look increasingly challenged,” Horne said.

Nearly half of the 876 BusinessNZ members that responded to the survey were firms in the agricultural, forestry and fishing sectors, he said.