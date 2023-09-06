End of the road for Kiwi fashion label: Okewa Rainwear shuts up shop

Nevada Brown and Nick Leckie, the founders of Okewa Rainwear, have been running business while working in other jobs for the past four years.

A fashion label founded by former Wellington couple Nevada Brown and Nick Leckie, is closing down, partly blaming a lack of rain in Wellington over winter.

The former husband and wife started raincoat maker Okewa Rainwear in 2014 after struggling to find raincoats that suited their working lifestyles.

The brand found its feet when Brown, an experienced pattern maker and then Massey University fashion graduate, began to experiment with raincoat patterns.

The pair launched in a Kickstarter project the same year, and crowdfunded $32,664 to start the company, launching a range of coats made 100% from recycled plastic bottles.

Okewa Rainwear built a name for itself and a strong following, particularly among Wellingtonians, for its high-end jackets, retailing between $599 and $299.

However, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Okewa announced its “journey has come to an end” after eight years of “twists, turns, difficulties and great highs”.

Brown told Stuff the pair, who split amicably a few years ago, had been running a much smaller business in recent years, and it had been affected by inflation, increasing freight and manufacturing costs.

Brown said Okewa was still trading to sells its last stock.

“We launched the brand eight years ago and it's been quite a ride. The business has been smaller in more recent years, and we reached a point where the timing just wasn't right for us to commit another round of energy needed to grow Okewa into new chapters,” Brown told Stuff.

“With inflation we've also got a market more nervous about spending too.”

She said the lack of rain, and warm, dry days in Wellington, had made sales in Wellington “a little lighter” this winter.

There was still a small amount of black and blue fabric left at its Thai manufacturer, for one final production run.

“We've loved bringing quality raincoats to you. We've played at the slower end of the things, creating timeless, quality raincoats and doing this as responsibly as possible. It's time for new doors to be opened and so now we'll be closing this door,” the Facebook post said.

Brown said the pair were open to the possibility Okewa could continue under new owners. “We are in a few conversations with people who have approached us since the news of closing, so welcoming many ideas, options.”

The decision to close Okewa was not influenced by their seperation, Brown said.

”One of us could have continued to take Okewa forward, but the timing just wasn't right.”

Social media users said they were “sad to see” the brand go.

“I’ve been wearing one of your trench coats for years. I still love it, and it’s still going strong. Good luck with your future projects,” one social media user wrote.

Another said: “I’m so sad to hear this. You made my best ever coat. I loved it so much, great cut, cute hood and waterproof too.”