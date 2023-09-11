Here's why buyers overseas may sometimes get a better deal on NZ food

Every other week, there seems to be a post doing the rounds online from a New Zealander overseas marvelling at the price of food. So what’s really going on, and why would other countries be getting better prices on our food?

When we spotted Kapiti icecream for sale at an Aldi in Australia for A$6.89 a litre, we decided to try to delve a little deeper into what is happening.

A simple comparison shop set the scene.

We used three supermarekts – Countdown Moorhouse, Pak’nSave Moorhouse and New World Durham St – to compare prices to Coles and Woolworths in Australia. (There are limitations to this reporting, because the dataset is quite limited.)

All prices have been converted into New Zealand dollars.

At Coles, Barker Butterscotch sauce is $4.88, while at New World it is $5.55 or $4.59 as a club deal.

Regal Manuka Smoked Salmon 100g was $12.59 at Coles, meanwhile at New World it was $12.99, $12.49 at Pak’nSave and $16.50 at Countdown.

Sealord frozen fish burger patties were $9.45 at Woolworths not on special, while at Countdown they were $9.50, $9.59 at New World but just $8.79 at Pak’nSave.

But we found local shoppers were paying less for Whittaker’s chocolate. A 100g bar of Whittaker's Hawke's Bay black doris plum and roasted almonds dark chocolate was $5.42 at Coles, but $4.80 at Countdown and $4.85 at New World and $4.88 and $4.49 at Pak’nSave.

Cookie Time cookies were also much cheaper in New Zealand. Aussies were forking out $4.39 for one, while Kiwis were paying almost half that.

Further afield in the UK, Aldi sells New Zealand meat. One kilogram of lamb leg steaks was $29.85 at Aldi, $33.50 at Countdown, $18.99 at New World, $32.49 at Pak’nSave. A kilogram of lamb loin chops was $28.22 at Aldi, $29.90 at Countdown, $19.99 at New World and $28.99 at Pak’nSave.

A six-pack of New Zealand granny smith apples was $3.18 or $0.53 cents each. At Countdown a single granny smith was about 90 cents, $1.04 at New World and 93c at Pak’nSave.

Principal of economic consultancy Cognitus Dr Richard Meade said there were probably four main reasons why New Zealanders might pay more at the checkout for food, even if it was made or grown here.

Our size

The overseas market was much larger than our local New Zealand market, he said.

“So overseas buyers have greater bargaining power than New Zealand sellers of those goods/brands when agreeing prices with the New Zealand suppliers.”

This meant overseas supermarkets could bargain harder for bulk discounts, and might be able to drive harder bargains for shipments of New Zealand food products because New Zealand's supermarkets were relatively smaller buyers, he said.

Our lack of competitiveness

With only two supermarket companies in New Zealand, we lack the competitiveness the overseas markets have within their grocery sectors.

They have more supermarket brands, food brands and products in the same market segments, which means overseas sellers need to offer sharper pricing to draw people in, unlike in New Zealand.

The brands

“The goods and brands might be more highly valued by consumers in New Zealand than in the overseas markets, so New Zealand buyers have a higher willingness to pay for the goods/brands than overseas buyers,” Meade said.

Products are worth as much as people are wiling to pay. If we rate them more highly, we may be willing to pay more.

This was even the case just in New Zealand supermarkets, where branded cheese such as Mainland was more expensive than homebrand cheeses, despite the products being made with the exact same ingredients.

Professor of marketing at Victoria University Nick Ashill said scientific evidence over many decades showed that a brand name affected how consumers think, feel and act.

“Brands thus make it easier for consumers to identify, locate and compare products in the supermarket. They can also help to speed up the buying process because they are trusted and are perceived as having higher quality.”

Logistics and economy of scale

Lastly, even though the overseas markets are further away, it is possible that logistics for getting products to consumers in those overseas markets are better than those in New Zealand, Meade said.

This was due to economies of scale and network effects in shipping in bulk to more densely-populated markets, such as Australia.

A similar example of this, was when Countdown was importing pizzas from Italy and selling them for $4 (which then later rose to $9).

University of Auckland senior lecturer of operations and supply chain management Subhamoy Ganguly said the $4 pizza came down to two things: transport and economy of scale.

While a pizza from Italy might take weeks to get across the water, the trip itself might only cost a few cents per pizza, he said.

“It may be across long distances, but ocean transport is very, very efficient. That frozen pizza that costs a few dollars in the supermarket, the transport element may only cost pennies when you do the math.”