Commerce Commission issues 'please explain' to fuel companies on pricing anomalies

Over 100 kilometres, 95 octane is almost $2 cheaper than premium petrol. AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins says he has “never seen prices anything like this”.

The Commerce Commission is asking fuel companies to explain pricing anomalies identified in the first year of monitoring under new rules.

Commission chairperson, Dr John Small, said data for the three months to March 31 highlighted fuel price differences between cities and towns, and within individual centres.

Some of the pricing levels and variations were “concerning, with no clear underlying factors”, Small said.

The commission has issued a “please explain”, asking fuel companies for more information on how retail fuel prices are set, to determine whether the pricing can be justified based on costs or other factors.

The commission is responsible for monitoring and regulating fuel markets under the Fuel Industry Act 2020.

1 NEWS It comes almost two months after the Government’s fuel tax subsidy to tackle the cost of living ended.

The Act is designed to promote competition in fuel markets for the long-term benefit of consumers. Pricing that reflects the cost of supplying fuel it retail sites is one of the indicators of a competitive market.

Small said wide variations in prices between and within cities were being seen, and the differences did not appear to be explained by differences in the underlying costs.

“We’re writing to all the major fuel companies in New Zealand to ask them to please explain what we’ve seen in some of the pricing levels observed as part of our analysis feeding into Quarterly Fuel Monitoring Reports,” Small said.

“In a competitive market, we’d expect to see prices at the pump reflect the cost of supplying fuel at the pump, whereas what we are seeing is retailers in some towns and cities charging a lot more for what is essentially the same product with similar cost components.”

The commission’s latest report showed motorists in Whangārei were paying more for fuel than the other cities studied. Small said that could not be easily explained by the data supplied to the commission.

“Marsden Point is our nearest port to major fuel sources like Singapore and South Korea, and being near the Marsden Point import terminal means higher prices can’t simply be explained by higher ocean or local transport costs.

“Land costs in Whangārei don’t shed any light on these prices either. In contrast, Hamilton is seeing some of the lowest prices in the country – another anomaly we’re wanting these major fuel companies to shine a light on.

“This significant variation in pricing is of concern to us, so we are asking the major fuel companies to help us understand the data being reported to us,” Small said.