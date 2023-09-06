Carbon credit auction fails again, depriving Treasury of about $900 million

Businesses passed over buying more than 13 million carbon credits with a supposed market value of almost $900 million that were offered at a government auction on Wednesday.

That was the third successive time this year that the auction has failed, depriving the Government of income that is currently used to fund climate abatement initiatives but which the National Party would in future redirect to pay for tax cuts.

The credits give buyers the right to emit a tonne of carbon dioxide, so are of use to the likes of power firms, fuel companies and heavy industry.

The Treasury will have another opportunity to replenish its coffers from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) in December, when Salt Funds Management carbon fund manager Paul Harrison expected about 15 million carbon credits would be on offer, including the credits that had so far gone unsold this year.

However, he believed buyers might pass over the credits again at that auction, at which point they would in effect disappear.

Another auction failure could be positive for the environment if it raised the price of emitting carbon in future, but that could come at the short-term cost of depriving the Government of more than $1 billion of income from the ETS.

Thursday’s auction failed to clear after the Environment Ministry received bids for only just under 7.7 million of the credits on offer at a price above the ministry’s secret reserve price.

All the credits need to bid for at a price above the secret reserve for the auction to be completed.

Harrison said businesses that needed carbon credits were currently able to buy enough on the secondary market, where credits generated by foresters were trading at a small discount.

The discounts for forestry-generated credits were on offer because of concerns that the Government might change the rules on the use of those credits in the wake of worries they were encouraging too much pine planting.

“We’re hearing there is anything from a $1 to a $3 price difference.”

ANZ agricultural economist Susan Kilsby said the failure of Wednesday’s auction was no surprise given the review of the ETS that was taking place, and she also believed the carbon credits would be passed over again in December.

“From the point of view of the environment, if the units don’t sell at the next event they get cancelled, which would help rebalance the market which is oversupplied anyway.

“And if nothing sells for the whole year, yes, there will be implications for the Government’s budget.”