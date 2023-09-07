Nike cancels app and axes online shopping in New Zealand

Footwear giant Nike is cancelling its app and online shopping services in New Zealand.

From next month it will no longer allow New Zealanders to shop on its website Nike.com and the Nike phone app will no longer be available.

Nike said it would continue to serve consumers in New Zealand at its Nike-branded stores and other retailers after October 3.

A spokesperson for Nike said the business was “constantly evaluating our marketplace to best serve consumers through premium products, experiences, and services”.

She did not respond to questions about why Nike had decided to end the services in New Zealand, or if the same was happening in other markets too.

Nike said its Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps would still be available to Nike members in New Zealand.

Retail expert Chris Wilkinson called the multinational’s move to end local ecommerce “odd” and “counterintuitive”, but said it would be a strategic decision to differentiate itself from a crowded market.

“It’s actually quite bizarre but because they’re in such a dominant position, this will be a marketing play.

“They are always trying to look for that extra edge.”

Wilkinson said footwear was a market “on steroids at the moment”, experiencing a resurgence in popularity amongst youth and people buying footwear as collectables in recent years.

British sportswear retail giant JD Sports expanded into New Zealand at the end of 2021 trying to cash in on the renewed demand.

The company, which is worth $19 billion, opened its first New Zealand store at Auckland’s Sylvia Park and has said it intends to open eight more.

Wilkinson said footwear companies here were performing extremely well.

“Whilst Nike are the market leaders you have other players out there who are doing extremely well. New Balance, for example, has found its own niche recently and has had an amazing renaissance, and that is characteristic of this market.”

Wilkinson said the decision was no doubt influenced by increased freight costs and other logistical challenges relating to shipping out of their Australian distribution centres.

A number of Australian-based brands had pulled back from servicing the New Zealand market for similar reasons, he said.

Nike has stores in Auckland’s Sylvia Park, Westfield Newmarket, Botany, Westfield St Lukes and Onehunga. It opened a new concept store on Auckland’s Queen Street in October last year.