Why Chinese e-commerce companies Temu and Shein are battling it out in court

Fashion companies like Shein have come under fire lately for how their workers are treated - so how do we shop more ethically?

Fast fashion retailer Shein has been around since 2008. New kid on the block Temu only launched last year.

But since then the two Chinese online retailers, which market themselves as cheap and fast, have clashed in court multiple times.

So why do Shein, the world’s largest fashion retailer, and Temu, a global online marketplace, have so many issues with each other?

What's the beef between the two?

It all started in December last year when Shein sued Temu for misleading consumers into thinking they were the same brand.

Temu allegedly sold products copyrighted by Shein and used the word “Shein” in search ads that led to its website. This case is still in court.

In July, Temu hit back with another lawsuit, alleging Shein had violated the US antitrust law by requiring more than 8000 manufactures to sign agreements that stopped them from also supplying to Temu.

“Shein has engaged in a campaign of threats, intimidation, false assertions of infringement, and attempts to impose baseless punitive fines and has forced exclusive dealing arrangements on clothing manufacturers,” according to the complaint Temu filed on July 14 with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Richard Drew/AP Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival, Shein, of violating antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu.

Then in the UK, Shein filed a case against Temu last month, seeking an injunction to prevent Temu’s sellers from replicating Shein’s listing photos.

But aren't Temu and Shein basically the same thing?

Temu is an online marketplace with more than 250 categories of products. Temu’s gross merchandise volume, which is total sales before expenses, was US$192 million (NZ$325.77m) in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Shein is mainly focused on fast fashion, as well as shoes, accessories and beauty products. A funding round put its value at more than US$100 billion in 2022, which is more than H&M and Zara combined. It also recently did a deal with Forever 21 that would allow it to sell the brand and to have a presence in US malls.

So should we support these two businesses as they battle it out in court?

Both Shein and Temu have come in for criticism.

Temu claims it can offer low prices as a result of cutting out the middlemen in the supply chain. While the manufacturers provide the product details and the products themselves, Temu handles everything else.

In the US a congressional investigation into Temu and Shein found Temu had failed to maintain compliance for its supply chains and was likely shipping products made with forced labour into the US regularly. Temu said it was not responsible for third-party sellers.

Richard Drew/AP Shein is a fast fashion retailer.

Meanwhile, Shein has been criticised in the past for promoting fast fashion and mass-producing clothing.

Its use of virgin polyester and large consumption of oil produced the same amount of CO2 as 180 coal-fired power plants, according to fashion sustainability report Synthetics Anonymous 2.0.

It has also been reported that it exploited its workers by requiring 75-hour shifts. A documentary, Inside The Shein Machine, sent undercover cameras to film factory workers and found some workers only had a daily base salary of US$20. Shein denies the allegations.