The real reason Nike is ending online shopping in NZ

New Zealand shoppers will no longer be able to buy on the Nike website or use Nike phone app from next month.

Nike has dropped sport shop owner Brent Davies as a stockist of the global brand as part of a nationwide purge of retailers permitted to sell its branded goods.

Davies, who owns Otago Sports Depot, is one of many retailers who have received a letter from the footwear and apparel giant over the past year telling them they no longer have the right to buy and sell the brand's shoes, clothing and other products.

It is understood up to 100 retailers – a mix of small independents and chain stores – have been axed as stockists effective from September 15.

This follows Nike’s announcement last week that it would be cancelling its app and online shopping services in New Zealand from October 3.

A Nike spokesperson would not say why the company had decided to end its online shopping services in New Zealand, or if the same was happening in other markets too, instead saying the business was “constantly evaluating our marketplace to best serve consumers through premium products, experiences, and services”.

The company has also been silent as to why it decided to cull so many stockists.

Davies said he was disappointed at the way Nike had handled the shift.

“From our point of view we’ve dealt with them for 20 years, and we can’t even ring them to discuss it, informed that the final decision had been made in the letter,” he said.

The generic letter said Nike regularly reviewed its sales and distribution strategy to ensure it “continued to meet the needs of our business and consumers, and reflects changes in the increasingly dynamic marketplace”.

It went on to say stores should “refrain from using Nike or Jordan graphics, fixtures or marketing assets and that these should be removed at your cost by January 31”.

Multiple affected retailers described their shock at not being able to respond or contest the decision, with the termination notice coming “out of the blue”.

Nationwide retail franchise Smiths Sports Shoes, which operates a 12 stores throughtout the country, has also been dropped, alongside Action Sports in Timaru, among others.

Big box retailers, including Platypus, Hype, Rebel Sport and JD Sports would continue to sell Nike shoes.

Davies said the supply volumes Nike would now miss out on would be significant and no doubt impact Nike’s local earnings. However, he said Nike would have “something bigger planned up its sleeve” that would be more beneficial longer term.

Davies said he had spent millions with Nike over the past 20 years. Nike had previously threatened to close accounts with stores if the business was not spending over a certain amount with the brand.

“They have always been arrogant, but we don’t complain as we need them more than they need us and the brand sells,” Davies said.

Stuff Nike has remained silent on its reason for ending online shopping and retail supply accounts in New Zealand.

One small Dunedin retailer who received the letter, who asked not to be named, said the notice was “blunt” and impersonal, with no thanks after 28 years of buying and selling Nike goods.

Retailers had tried to stockpile Nike products after receiving the termination notice, but large order numbers were declined.

Retail experts and those in the industry have called Nike’s decision to end online shopping in New Zealand “odd” and “counterintuitive”.

Chris Smith, owner of national retail franchise business Smiths Sports Shoes, said the moveto axe its online shopping in NZ came as a shock to those in the industry.

Smith said Nike told him the reason for reducing the number of stockists was a changing its retail direction.

“That announcement came as a major shock. It went against everything they said to us – our understanding was they would pick up [more] online shopping.”

Smith said retailers believed it was eliminating small player accounts in favour of selling more directly itself, but the decision to axe online shopping locally would limit that.

RYAN ATTWOOD, JASON DORDAY/STUFF Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, said it was “sadly not uncommon” for global brands to drop small retailers years after they had helped to establish the brand in the market.

He said “more bigger players are pulling the peg on smaller dealers,” as there were often challenges supplying them, including payment , and therefore favoured larger chains.

Wilkinson said axing smaller retailers was unlikely to result in any loss of market share because they sold small volumes.

“It is a sad inditement, but that’s the reality of the way these bigger players are going,” he said.

“It is those businesses that have made Nike what it is – those businesses that saw Nike as a cool brand and put it alongside other brands, saying this is worthwhile buying. These retailers have given them the credibility and visibility in the market.”

Wilkinson said Nike’s decision to axe local online shopping came down to the cost of air freight and servicing returns, along with the need to collect and remit GST as a foreign retailer.

In a statement, a Nike spokesperson said: “New Zealand is an important market for Nike.

“We constantly review and refine our strategy to meet the needs of consumers, including reviewing our retail partners and platforms. We remain very confident in our ability to meet consumers’ needs in New Zealand through our current channels, online and in-store.”