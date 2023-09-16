Is New Zealand's out-of-stock era over?

Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

Shoppers became used to shortage during the pandemic. Then, less-than-pleasant weather and overseas conflict added to the disruption.

So what has returned to shelves, and what are we still waiting for?

CO2

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is used widely in the food and drinks industry as well as in healthcare, engineering and pulp and paper processing.

The shortage caused specific issues with bread, chicken and beer supplies.

The shortage first began at the end of last year when an ammonia leak required investigation and the Todd Energy Kāpuni plant was temporarily closed.

The plant in Taranaki supplies 2000 tonnes of liquid CO2 a month for products in the country.

The Kāpuni plant is the last on-shore producer of CO2 the country has, following the closure of the oil refinery at Marsden Point.

In May, Todd Energy told media the plant repair process had been complicated "due to the lack of modern instrumentation" but the parts needed to fix the leak were sourced from overseas and installed.

Eggs

This has probably been the biggest product shortage of the year.

The egg shortage began in January after the Government phased out battery cages.

Many farmers made the change to colony cages, but in 2017 Countdown and Foodstuffs, owner of Pak‘nSave and New World supermarkets, announced they would soon buy only from free-range or barn-raised farms.

Supplied Eggs had been hard to come by earlier in the year.

The country also needed the country about 3.8 million egg laying hens to assure a constant supply of eggs, but at the start of the year, there were only about 3.5 million.

This caused eggs to be missing from shelves, purchasing limits on stock and prices to skyrocket.

But supply had built back up, and most product limits had been removed. Prices were yet to drop.

Medicines

A mix of medicines have been in short supply over the past few years.

At the beginning of the year there was a shortage of liquid ibuprofen because of unusually high demand and shipping delays.

Then in February, Pharmac ordered pharmacists across the country to dispense no more than seven days’ of fluoxetine, used to treat depression and anxiety, at one time due to short supply.

Last month supplies of Bonjela were hit by a rule change restricting over-the-counter sales of the oral pain relief due to the risk that infants could get seriously ill if given too much.

More stock was expected to be available from December.

There are currently 27 medicines listed on the Pharmac website as having supply issues.

Labour and skills

There has been a significant skills shortage since the pandemic arrived.

It meant some businesses, especially in retail and hospitality, were having to close their doors due to being short-staffed.

And while unemployment is rising the issue had still not been remedied.

A report by economic consultancy Sense Partners for BusinessNZ on the future of workforce supply, found New Zealand will be short 250,000 workers by 2048 if current trends continue.

Produce

Getting your hands on locally grown, fresh produce has been a battle this year.

First road closures due to Cyclone Gabrielle stopped produce being delivered by road, leading to shortages throughout the country.

Then growers had to deal with their crops being destroyed by ongoing bad weather and attempted to salvage what they could.

Potatoes, onions, broccoli, lettuce, avocados and pumpkins were in short supply and in turn became more expensive.

Although most produce was back on shelves, the shortages might not be over.

A shortage of truck drivers and freight workers could also grow from 4700 to 18,000 workers within six years, particularly affecting rural areas and perishable goods deliveries, according to a study by Hanga-Aro-Rau, a Government Workforce Development Council.