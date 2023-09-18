India FTA unlikely, but business gives politicians blueprint for trade boost

India will soon be the world’s third-largest economy. It’s technological and economic prowess was shown by the country landing a spacecraft on the moon on August 23. New Zealand companies RocketLab and Rakon both had parts on the craft.

ANALYSIS: Don’t be fooled by the sudden political interest in trade with India. There’s no reasonable prospect of New Zealand getting a free trade agreement with the emerging economic superpower anytime soon.

After years of neglecting trade with the nation of 1.4 billion people, the Government has noticed there’s room to grow trade with what will soon be the world’s third-largest economy.

Reaching for a positive economic story to tell to voters wearied by recession and economic malaise, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins promised he would lead a trade delegation to India within 100 days of being re-elected.

Hipkins was engaging in a bit of political one-upmanship. National leader Christopher Luxton had earlier promised a trade delegation within a year of his election.

But New Zealand’s got about as much chance of landing an Indian free trade agreement (FTA) with tariff-free access for dairy, meat and horticulture as emulating India’s achievement of landing a craft on the moon.

“I laud the objective, I just think it will be hard to deliver in the short-term,” says former diplomat Stephen Jacobi.

Australia secured a trade deal with India last year, but Jacobi warns New Zealand can’t expect to just rock up and get one too.

1 NEWS After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the US, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

“That took years of effort. The Indians seem to be saying, ‘we want a substantial relationship first. Then they will consider an FTA’,” Jacobi says.

To see a big leap in exports to India, dairy would have to be included in a New Zealand-India FTA, which is unlikely as India protects its farmers.

Australia didn’t get agriculture into their deal, Jacobi says.

Our trade with India is not insignificant, but it is small.

In the year ended June 2023, New Zealand exported $1.07 billion of total goods and services to India. This represented 1.1% of all exports.

Trade the other way wasn’t much better with imports from India of $1.55b, though India has become a major source of medicines for New Zealand.

Exports were boosted by a one-off export of 20 tonnes of New Zealand wool to be made into carpets for India’s parliament.

But India is on the rise, and so is the Indian population in New Zealand.

As record numbers of New Zealand citizens leave to make lives overseas, it’s Indian citizens choosing to make New Zealand their home who are taking their place, data from Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa shows.

By 2043 about 9% of the population could be of Indian descent, up from 5% today.

It’s these New Zealand Indians whose efforts have helped put trade with India on politicians’ radar screens.

In late August, the India New Zealand Business Council led a private trade mission to India, accompanied by Business NZ, the Employers and Manufacturers Association, The Auckland Chamber of Commerce and Export NZ.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor coat-tailed the mission to hold talks with Indian ministers, but it was private enterprise that led the mission.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff In August, Trade Minister Damien O’Connor and Shri Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textile and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, made a joint commitment to strengthening their trade and economic relationship.

On the trade mission to India was businessman Sandeep Sharma, chief executive of QualityNZ Education, and head of the council’s Christchurch chapter.

Indian officials had a clear message for the New Zealanders that India would only sign mutually-beneficial trade deals, he says.

Sharma says the message was: “The rhetoric of Commonwealth, and cricket, is fine, but honestly, it doesn't matter to us when we talk business. It truly has to make as much sense for our people as it does for your people.”

QualityNZ Education helps universities in India and New Zealand forge links for Indian students to complete part of their studies here.

But India isn’t planning on being just an importer of education, Sharma says. It’s building its own education export sector to earn student fees from Africa and central Asian countries.

ABC/AP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, addresses a meeting with in Papua New Guinea in May with Pacific Island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate.

It’s interested in mutually-beneficial partnerships to do this, Sharma says.

“They’ve opened their campuses for overseas universities to come and set up in India.”

Australia’s Deakin University was first to sign a formal agreement.

“There are opportunities for people who have the right approach to the market, who look not just at revenue from international students paying fees, but also what India needs, to make it a mutually beneficial process,” he says.

The council has sent a lengthy India trade strategy document to the Government, and expects a formal response later this month.

It warns that trying to restart negotiations for an FTA are unlikely to succeed.

Instead, it says the Government should develop a long-term relationship and trade strategy based on the concept of mutual benefits.

It should have concrete targets, including “to double New Zealand’s two-way trade with India within five years”. The focus should be on identifying specific blocks to trade, and “quick wins” for tariff relief.

And it should also include meaningful India-New Zealand projects and actions that would build the two countries’ relationship.

An early project could be improving New Zealand’s visa system, which is seen as slow, and biased against Indians.

”India has the solution to our labour and person-power problem,” Jacobi says.

But “they will not do us favours, if they see us being biased against them.”

Kevin Frayer/AP Direct flights between New Zealand and India are being explored.

Another would be to connect New Zealand with India’s powerful UPI payments system.

“India will not come to us. New Zealand needs to be proactive in reaching out to India,” the council warns.

New Zealand’s diplomats are spread too thinly in South Asia, and virtually none of our foreign aid goes to India, the council’s report says. We’ve failed to send a prime ministerial mission to the country in a decade.

“The result of this neglect over a long period is that New Zealand is not visibly contributing, in a meaningful way, to meeting the vast needs of the region,” it says.

A joint message in August from O’Connor and his Indian counterpart did not appear to hold out hope of an FTA. It didn’t even mention the prospect.

Instead, it spoke of testing new and innovative approaches to economic partnership, with a focus on encouraging, facilitating and coordinating collaboration of technology and expertise for “genuine mutual benefit”.

Michael Fox, chairperson of the council, says: “India sees the value New Zealand can bring in sectors where were are good. They are interested in working with us in agriculture, for example.”

SUPPLIED Stephen Jacobi says New Zealand has the beginnings of a trade plan for India, but it needs to be properly resourced, which means investment by the government.

“We have the beginnings of a plan,” says Jacobi.

But, “will the government have the money to put where it’s mouth is? It’s going to take more than the occasional visit.”

Jacobi expects to see negotiated agreements on specific areas of trade, such as timber exports, which India halted after New Zealand phased out log fumigation with methyl bromide.

“If that trade starts again, you’ll probably get another $300 million, or $400m, straight away,” he says.

India offers some hope New Zealand can diversify its exports.

“India has just had this incredible rise,” Fox says.

“It’s the world's fifth-largest economy. It will soon be the third. Economic growth close to 7%, and a $3 trillion economy. It’s quite something,” he says.

China, which has been increasingly assertive in its territorial claims, is New Zealand’s largest trading partner.

AP China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Trade with India will not grow to rival that.

India’s population is not ageing like China’s, and its growing fast, while China’s economy is stuttering.

However, Jacobi says: “I do not think India is going to be an alternative market to China.”

“India is not about to open its market to us as China has opened its market, and is not prepared to stop supporting its own industries, whereas China was prepared to open up areas where we had real strengths.

“What we are looking at is China-plus strategies, not China-minus strategies.”