Tenants to pay for meth contamination 10 times higher than safe level

Tests found the kitchen area at the Coatesville property had high levels of methamphetamine contamination.

Tenants who left their rental property with methamphetamine contamination at a level 10 times higher than is believed safe have been ordered to pay their former landlord almost $15,000.

The Tenancy Tribunal ordered Jessica Karamaene Iwikau and Kelly Robinson to pay landlord Maged Ebrahim $14,969.88 after testing found high levels of methamphetamine contamination in the kitchen of the Coatesville rental.

In a recently released decision, tribunal adjudicator JR Smith said lab testing after the previous tenants moved out in 2021 found no evidence of meth contamination.

Tests were repeated in August 2022, after Iwikau and Robinson’s tenancy ended, and returned two positive results.

“Of most concern in that report is a result obtained from the kitchen area of the property showing the presence of methamphetamine at a level of 186 micrograms per square metre,” Smith said.

“This is well above the Gluckman standard at which a health risk is found to exist.”

The national threshold for meth contamination is 1.5mg/m². However, a 2018 report by Sir Peter Gluckman, then the Prime Minister's chief science adviser, recommended a contamination level of 15mg/m² should be adopted.

Smith said he was satisfied that “on the balance of probabilities” the tenants were responsible for the contamination and Ebrahim was entitled to compensation.

“The landlord says that part of the methamphetamine remediation required demolition of parts of the house to properly decontaminate,” he said.

Iwikau and Robinson were ordered to pay $1886 for the two positive methamphetamine tests as well as the $2500 insurance excess paid by the landlord for decontamination of the house.

Ebrahim also sought compensation for damage to floors, walls and windows, as well as leaks and damage in bathrooms, damage to the gravel driveway and the cost of replacing bathroom and kitchen tiles.

“The landlord claims that this other damage was caused ‘maliciously’ by the tenants and therefore the tenants should compensate him for out-of-pocket expenses over and above the insurance payout,” Smith said.

Ebrahim had received an insurance payout of $83,000, less excess of $6600.

Photos showed the 1920s property was in “tidy” condition at the beginning of the tenancy, with minor upgrades over the years.

The tenancy agreement included a clause for the tenant to renovate the two bathrooms in the premises at their expense. Ebrahim said that clause was included at the tenants’ request.

However, the renovations were done poorly and needed to be redone after the tenants moved out, he said.

One example provided to the tribunal was that the tenant had tiled over the wooden floor in a bathroom, but a leak under the tiles required them to be removed, the leak fixed and new tiles re-laid.

“There is no evidence that persuades me that this damage was caused intentionally rather than as a result of poor workmanship by the tenant,” Smith said.

“It seems that some of the renovation work was only partly completed before the tenants vacated the premises. I also note here that the tenant had permission to undertake the work, which I observe is a somewhat unusual arrangement that carries some inherent risk for the landlord.”

Smith said he was satisfied the damage was caused carelessly by the tenants, but not that it was intentional or that they should be liable for costs beyond the insurance excess.

“I am also conscious of betterment and depreciation in making this finding. The landlord should be returned to the position they would have been in had the tenant not breached their obligations and should not be better or worse off.

“To some extent, the choices made by the landlord went beyond what was strictly required to remediate the damage, for example the fact that the landlord decided to tile the bathroom and kitchen – which at the start of the tenancy had a wooden floor – was an improvement rather than a remediation.”

Iwikau and Robinson were ordered to pay Ebrahim the insurance excess of $6600.

Smith also ordered them to pay $1398 for removal of rubbish left by them and created during repairs to the property, as well as $2656.44 in unpaid rent, and the tribunal filing fee.