13 reasons why farmworker could have been fired, but ERA rules he was unjustifiably dismissed

A man whose employer cited 13 instances of poor conduct when he was dismissed has been awarded more than $27,000 after the Employment Relations Authority ruled there was insufficient evidence, and he had been unjustifiably dismissed.

Blair Rosie worked for Dogterom Geddes (DGL) for 90 days as a dairy farmworker near Balclutha in 2021. Maxwell Geddes is the managing equity partner in the company, while his wife Elspeth Geddes also works in the business.

In November 2021, after three months living and working on the farm, Rosie came across a job advertisement posted by Elspeth Geddes looking for “additional staff”. Rosie believed the advertisement was to replace him, based on what a friend, who had seen the job ad, said about accommodation that would be supplied.

DGL said it was not advertising Rosie’s position. Maxwell Geddes said the business was looking for additional staff and he and Rosie could talk about it the following day.

The following day they each got about their work and did not discuss the matter. Later that morning the couple decided to dismiss Rosie, based on what Elspeth Geddes said she had seen Rosie do that morning. She drafted a termination letter, but it did not mention the claims of what she had just seen.

DGL provided the ERA a list of 13 allegations that lead to the dismissal of Rosie.

After he dismissed Rosie, Maxwell Geddes told the herd manager about the reasons for dismissal. He mentioned Rosie being “very aggressive” and “stand-up-ish”. He said Rosie “doesn’t talk” and “doesn’t like the cows”.

The 13 allegations included that Rosie intentionally ran into calves with the quad bike on the morning of the dismissal, he kicked and hit calves at an earlier point when he was putting grain into pens, operated the quad bike unsafely, did not always comply with directions and guidance about some tasks and displayed an attitude, did not follow instructions and was aggressive towards cows.

Employment Relations Authority member Philip Cheyne found there was some evidence from other workers in relation to allegations about aggressive behaviour to be considered in the dismissal, but only Elspeth Geddes said she had witnessed him intentionally running into and abusing calves and that claim did not have sufficient evidence.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

An allegation that Cheyne did not accept was that Rosie wrapped the tails of cows around the rail to control them if they were unsettled during milking, despite being told it was not allowed. After his dismissal, a veterinary inspection identified 10 cows whose tails had to be amputated. The Geddes said they were unaware of his conduct until after his dismissal.

The herd manager’s evidence was that he saw Rosie wrapping cow tails and made several comments to him that the practice was illegal but Rosie ignored the instruction.

When questioned, his evidence was that he saw this once when Rosie was “still new”, and then saw him a second time in Rosie’s second month. He told him again not to do it and did not witness it again. However, when cross-examined the herd manager said that he saw Rosie break cows’ tails, but did not tell the Geddes as he did not want to get Rosie into trouble. Another worker never saw Rosie break cows tails, while another said he saw Rosie using a rope to tie a cow to a rail once and told him to use a pacifier instead.

“The evidence does not establish that Mr Rosie broke any tails. Any misconduct with respect to twice wrapping cow tails is short of conduct so egregious that no remedy should be ordered, notwithstanding a personal grievance.

“Rosie’s blameworthy contribution to the circumstances giving rise to the personal grievance was relatively modest. The overwhelming responsibility rests with DGL who did not properly take up with Mr Rosie any grounds for dissatisfaction as matters arose during the employment, then wrongly relied on the non-applicable trial period provision”.”

Evidence found DGL did not raise the fact there was a 90-day trial period until late in the hiring process. In addition, Rosie’s employment agreement containing the trial period was formed following his offer, by which time he was already an employee.

DGL was ordered to pay $14,875 for lost remuneration and $12,750 compensation.