Shrinkflation: How companies charge more for less

Snickers bars have shrunk from 50g to 44g, but prices have stayed the same.

It's not just higher prices leaving shoppers with less in the trolley, a host of grocery items are actually getting smaller as well.

The tactic, referred to as “shrinkflation”, allows companies to charge more without actually changing the price of their product.

Because the size reductions are small, there is often little visible change to the product and shoppers are less likely to notice they are actually paying more for what they get.

Shrinkflation, also known as “the grocery shrink ray”, “deflation”, or “package downsizing”, is on the rise worldwide.

The practice has become so prevalent in France that supermarket chain Carrefour has slapped warnings on products from Lindt chocolate to Lipton iced tea in an attempt to shame suppliers into rethinking their pricing policies.

In New Zealand, shoppers have complained about a host of shrinking products, including, biscuits, jam, chocolate bars, crackers and pet food.

Snickers chocolate bars have taken a 6g cut and now weigh in at 44g rather than 50g, while Peckish baked rice crackers went from 100g to 90g.

Jam and marmalade maker Rose’s has also quietly shrunk its jars. Some of its most popular spreads now come in 375g jars, a 125g reduction.

Andy MacDonald / Taranaki Daily News By shrinking product sizes, companies can charge more without actually increasing prices.

And it’s not just humans feeling the effects of shrinkflation.

Raw pet food maker Jimbo’s reduced its tub sizes from 900g to 800g, saying it couldn’t keep absorbing the increasing cost of ingredients, packaging, energy and fuel.

“We have made some small adjustments to our tub sizes to ensure we lessen the burden on our shoppers by increasing prices at the register.

“This decision allows us to remain sustainable and enables us to continue bringing great quality products made right here in New Zealand to your pet.”

Reddit Pet food company Jimbo’s says it adjusted its tub sizes to lessen the burden on consumers.

Canstar finance expert Effie Zahos said unit pricing could help shoppers ensure they got the best bank for their precious buck.

“It helps you compare prices to find the best value for money when buying groceries,” she said.

“By using standard units of measurement you can easily compare the prices of products, regardless of their size, brand or the way they are packaged or sold.”

Unit pricing makes it easier to work out the real cost of grocery items – the price per litre, gram, kilogram or item of what you want to buy.

The formula is simple: Divide the price of the product by a standard unit of measurement, and you get the unit price.

For example, when a 1.5kg bag of flour is sold for $3, the unit price would be $2 per kg. Where a dozen eggs is sold for $9.30, the unit price would be 78c per egg, displayed as $0.78 per 1/ea.

Unit prices can be found on the shelf label in supermarkets, while grocery items online can be sorted by lowest unit price.

Other ways to avoid the sting of shrinkflation include switching brands, products or stores.

While manufacturers typically recommend a retail price for their good, shops don’t necessarily stick to those and consumers may be able to find a better deal by shopping around for alternatives or specials.