Is now the time to buy an inner-city carpark?

Ten car parks are for sale in the building at 23 Hobson St, Auckland. Parking in the city centre is set to become more scarce as Auckland Council removes car parks and puts in cycle lanes.

Car parks might not sound like a glamorous investment but with competition for spaces in Auckland’s CBD hotting up, they are becoming prime real estate.

Ten freehold parks are up for sale in the central city, giving buyers an opportunity to lock in a long-term space before Auckland Council’s $306 million investment in cycling infrastructure sees many on-street parks removed.

The 10 car parks are on individual titles in the Farmers car parking building on Hobson St and are expected to sell for more than $60,000 each.

While there were rates and body corporate costs for each car park, all were rented currently out and returned between $228 and $280 a month, Ray White salesperson Grant Elliott said.

A monthly lease on a parking spot at Auckland Transport’s nearby Fanshawe St car park costs $368.

At that rate, a $60,000 car park would pay for itself in a little more than 13½ years, excluding rates and body corporate fees.

Monthly costs at AT’s other central city car parks range from $130 to $510. Casual parking is capped at $24 per day ($480 per month for standard 40-hour work week) at the most expensive CBD parking buildings, including Fanshawe St.

At $480 a month, a $60,000 car park would be paid off in less than 10½ years.

Elliott said car parks were hot property in central Auckland where supply was limited, but demand was high, and the imbalance was only going to get worse.

“With the council removing car parks and putting in cycleways, they’re only going to become more valuable.

“The Downtown Carpark is also going to go and that has 796 leased parks. All those people are going to need to go somewhere.”

Earmarked for a massive redevelopment, the seven-storey Downtown Carpark on Customs St West has a total of 1944 spaces and sits on land valued at $115 million.