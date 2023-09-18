Auckland Man admits forging financial advice credentials

A judge at Manukau District Court will decide on Paul Loo’s sentence for forging his financial advice credentials.

Auckland man Yuen Pok Loo has admitted faking a letter from a regulator to fool clients into thinking he was a registered financial adviser.

He will be sentenced on December 20 at the Manakau District Court.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko said Loo, who goes by the name Paul Loo, was charged under the Crimes Act with forgery, and using a forged document.

The FMA said Loo had now pleaded guilty to two charges under the Crimes Act - one charge of forgery, and one representative charge of using a forged document.

He had also pleaded guilty to one representative charge of providing financial services when he was not registered under the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act.

In addition, he had pleaded guilty to two representative charges of failing to comply with the FMA’s orders under the Financial Markets Conduct Act.

The forgery charges relate to a letter Loo forged which he provided to clients of his business Wisdom House Investment Partners.

STUFF Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins paint different pictures about the state of Aotearoa's economy during speeches to business leaders.

The letter purported to be from the FMA, and falsely claimed Wisdom House had a full financial advice provider licence and sent it to his clients.

Loo set up Wisdom House on December 7, 2020, after losing his job at financial planning company FoxPlan where he was found to have acted dishonestly.

That dishonest behaviour included misappropriating $36,030​ from FoxPlan, which he later paid back.

As a result of his behaviour at FoxPlan the FMA stripped him of his financial advice provider licence.

But Loo sent the forged letter to clients of Wisdom House claiming the FMA had given the business a licence to provide financial advice.

The FMA issued a “stop order” preventing Loo from contacting clients, but said Loo breached that order by continuing to contact his clients and provide financial advice.

Loo is the sole director and owner of Wisdom House, listing his address as a house in Highland Park in Auckland.

But the company is being closed down.

A notice on the Companies Register said the Registrar of Companies has initiated action to remove the company from the register.

It said Loo had not contested the removal.