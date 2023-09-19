The Warehouse signs deal with Lodestone to source solar power for 260 stores

Lodestone expected last year that it would have all its solar farms built by the end of next year, though dates for its first have slipped by a few months. (Video first published in 2021)

The Warehouse says by 2026 its 260 retail stores will be powered by solar energy.

The retail group and solar power company Lodestone Energy have signed a long-term agreement, under which The Warehouse will buy its electricity to power its sites The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7 stores and its distribution centres and support offices.

The NZX-listed retailer has called the supply agreement “historic” and “innovative”, and says it comes as part of its wider plans to reach zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2040.

The Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston said moving to solar electricity would help the group achieve this goal years in advance.

Lodestone is the largest single solar power company in the country, it has solar farms in eastern Bay of Plenty near Ōpōtiki, near Kaitaia and Whakatāne, and plans for more near Dargaville and Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula.

The government’s Green Investment Finance is lending $15 million to Lodestone Energy to speed up development of the five solar farms, which are expected to provide enough power for 50,000 homes.

Xero founder Rod Drury is an investor in Lodestone, alongside The Warehouse founder Stephen Tindall and Trade Me founder Sam Morgan.

Supplied Lodestone Energy’s solar farm in Kaitaia.

“We’ll gradually transition our Aotearoa New Zealand sites to Lodestone Energy solar farms and by the end of December 2026, we anticipate we’ll have eliminated close to 100% of all our New Zealand electricity emissions. This will avoid around 5300 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year,” Grayston said.

The agreement is said to deliver flexibility and financial benefits to The Warehouse Group through a competitive pricing structure.

Warehouse Group chief sustainability officer David Benattar said the use of renewable electricity certificates would ensure that electricity consumed at its sites would be matched and verified against solar electricity produced by Lodestone solar farms.

Lodestone will implement metering and billing techniques to enable Lodestone’s solar farm production to offset the demand of the Warehouse Group’s stores.

The deal would pioneer an innovative path for power purchase agreements, the Warehouse said.

Gary Holden, Lodestone Energy managing director, said the deal with the Warehouse was one way the company was looking to help reduce New Zealand’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“The Warehouse Group’s operational hours are a great match for solar energy. When their stores are at their busiest, the sun’s energy is at its peak.

Massey University climate change and energy professor Emeritus Ralph Sims said the deal sounded OK in principle but seemed to forget that buying grid electricity now was already around 85% renewable so low in green house gas (GHG) emissions.

“Going to solar in the next 3 years will help offset the 15% electricity share they use that is generated from gas and coal,” Sims said.

Supplied Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston and Lodestone Energy managing director Gary Holden.

“The company should also look at its heating systems (probably using natural gas at least in some stores) and its transport systems. These [often] emit more GHGs than their current electricity consumption does, but I don't have data to be sure of that.

“Going green on electricity is easier than for heating and transport, but it certainly helps reduce some emissions - and we need all the help we can get.”

As well as investing in solar, The Warehouse has invested $1.65 million in carbon offset projects and in the process of making its passenger fleet 100% electric.

Retail commentator Chris Wilkinson said the Warehouse’s decision to invest in solar electricity was a smart move, especially as large companies’ ESG credentials become in even greater focus from investors and the public.

“Lodestone have been highly innovative and their work on the wind farm north of Kaitaia is a welcome boost to the economy. In other areas, the growth of solar farms is becoming controversial where they are occupying productive land or visually disturbing.

“It would be good to see large properties - such as big box retail and warehousing, like Kmart have done with their new distribution centre, host solar panels for own use and to feedback in the grid,” Wilkinson said.

“Initiatives like this are happening elsewhere around the world and it would be good to see that happen here.”