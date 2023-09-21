Here's why it might be time to lock in a longer term mortgage rate

House prices likely to rise post-election, regardless of who wins, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says.

Home loan borrowers should consider locking in their rates for longer terms because election promises from both parties are likely to keep inflation higher for longer, CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says.

Working out which of the two main parties’ plans were more likely to get inflation under control quicker, and therefore allow interest rates to be lowered, was hard to estimate, Goodall said.

If the National Party won the election the promise of tax relief was likely to be a driver of inflation, he said.

“It makes common sense, and theoretical sense, that more money into your pocket would mean you spend more, so it holds inflation higher,” he said.

“The longer inflation sticks around, the more likely the OCR (official cash rate) has to stay where it is, or even go higher.”

On the other hand, National’s plan to shrink government spending could result in more people directly or indirectly employed by the government looking for work, which could be expected to suppress wage growth, which would be deflationary.

This was a positive, but Goodall said it also gave a good reason to lock in for longer.

“There’s good reasoning for locking in your interest as well if you might have a loss of income in the future as well,” Goodall said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says if the National Party won the election, the promise of tax relief is likely to be a driver of inflation.

By fixing for longer, in the event of a National win, borrowers could receive their lower taxes, while enjoying interest rate certainty.

Goodall said sentiment on mortgage interest rates had changed recently, from most expecting rates to fall next year, and borrowers now expecting rates to remain higher for longer.

Economist Cameron Bagrie also predicted high interest rates were likely to stick around, regardless of whether the country had a Labour or National-led government, subject to other factors, including whether China’s current economic instability had a spillover effect.

He said current fiscal policy settings were contractionary – meaning it was intended to reduce government spending, and therefore reduce the government’s contribution to demand.

Whether that outcome would be achieved was becoming a bigger question by the day as “the election lolly-scramble” unfolded, Bagrie said.

“Any new government, whether it’s National or Labour, has very little money to deploy if they want to return to surplus and doesn’t want to stoke inflation. So they are both in the same starting position.

“Labour has released a whole lot of initiatives so far which, if they were scored against the budget operating allowances, it’s hard to see how the numbers stack up.”

“Something has to give, and it looks like it will be more spending, and more spending will add to inflation.”

“The National Party has not announced an awful lot of stuff beyond their tax package yet, so we are awaiting what that looks like.

“But their tax package, in isolation, I think will add to inflation.”

Bagrie said the Government’s recent track record, which had seen double-digit increases in non-Covid-related spending for the last two Budgets, gave an indication of how things would continue, should Labour remain in power.

Supplied Economist Cameron Bagrie has his own firm, Bagrie Economics.

Infrastructure initiatives promised by both parties were another factor had to be considered, he said.

“There are questions on both sides about where the funding will come from.”

Bagrie said if the initiatives were not funded by tax initiatives, or an alternative, like tolling, these infrastructure plans were also going to add to inflation.

“We are facing long-term challenges, which means the government may have to spend more, but if you spend more the sacrificial lamb is going to be not returning to surplus and adding a bit more to inflation, so there’s no free lunch.”

There was a chance the main political parties could avoid their plans becoming inflationary, if they were able to extract “a huge number of savings” or stick to the Budget spending allowances.

“The problem is the assumptions underpinning those Budget packages, they really do strain credibility.”

Bagrie pointed to a recent IMF report, which said if fiscal policy did not deliver on the anticipated contraction, the Reserve Bank might have more work to do.

“If the global scene holds up, and China’s problems do not extend, I think there is a growing case for the Reserve Bank having to lift interest rates before the end of the year,” Bagrie said.

The huge surge in migration the country was witnessing, which neither Labour nor National plan to reduce, was another driver of inflation, because it added to housing cost pressures.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said any inflationary impact of National’s tax relief was likely to be counteracted by their cuts in government spending.

The only inflation-adding component of National’s policies was likely to be the party’s plan to allow foreign home buyers back into the property market, which would add more than $4 billion a year into the high-end housing market, based on the National’s tax-take estimates.

It was unclear what effect that would have on general inflation, Olsen said.

He said the Reserve Bank had repeatedly flagged the OCR was likely to remain stable for a while, so anyone expecting falls at the start of 2024 had not been following the news.