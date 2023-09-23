New mum denied 13 weeks paid parental leave after transfer mix-up

A mistake while transferring some of her paid parental leave to her partner left a new mum with just two weeks off with her newborn.

In February, Inland Revenue approved Louise Odlin’s application for paid parental leave (PPL) from February 20 to August 20, as well as her request to transfer part of the payments to her husband.

Odlin's paid parental leave began on February 28 because she had chosen to receive two weeks' parental leave payments upfront, and her husband’s leave ran from March 6 to May 22.

At the end of her husband’s leave, Odlin did not receive another payment on June 6, as she had expected.

IR informed Odlin she was not entitled to any more paid leave because she was only able to transfer her payments once.

Odlin’s situation highlights problems with existing legislation around paid parental leave, which parties across the political spectrum have promised to address.

As part of their election campaigns, both Labour and National have proposed changes to how the parental leave system works in New Zealand.

Labour said, if elected, it would introduce four weeks of paid parental leave on top of the two weeks unpaid partner leave that is already offered. This scheme would start on July 1 next year with two weeks and would expand to three weeks in July 2025 and four in July 2026.

This would be paid at the equivalent of Government-paid primary carer leave.

If elected, National would allow both parents to take Government-paid parental leave concurrently or in instalments.

Odlin took her case to the Employment Relations Authority which, in a recently released decision, said while the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act allowed part of the 26-week entitlement to be transferred, payments could only be made “for one continuous period per person.”

Because Odlin received two weeks of payments before the transfer of 11 weeks to her husband, she was prevented from receiving further payments, authority member Davinnia Tan said.

However, the situation would have been different if the transfer had occurred before Odlin received any payments.

“Ms Odlin says that when she applied for paid parental leave, she had no reason to believe that by transferring some of her entitlements to her husband that she would forfeit the remainder of her entitlements,” Tan said.

“She stated that the information available online in relation to eligibility to transfer some of her payments ‘read quite straightforward’ that she could transfer some of her payments according to her eligibility, and ‘did not provide any ‘red flags’ to investigate further.’”

Odlin said she was not warned or informed during the online application process that by transferring some of her allowance to her husband she would forfeit the remainder or that she could not transfer any entitlements back.

In its letter confirming approval of 26 weeks of parental leave payments, IR said Odlin could transfer some or all of her payments. It did not say that her transfer of 11 weeks to her husband meant her payments would not resume for the remainder of the 26 weeks.

Odlin said she had no reason to think she would not be paid the remaining entitlements. She did not realise this was the case until she contacted IR to query why payments had not resumed at the end of her husband’s leave.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said had Odlin transferred her entitlements to her husband before receiving any payments, her husband would have been able to transfer the entitlement back to her.

The ministry accepted that Odlin was not aware she would not be able to have her leave transferred back to her or that her payments would stop.

Tan said while there was a “lack of transparency” about the limitation of payments under the law, “its plain interpretation is that a parental leave payment is payable for one continuous period per person”.

“It does not matter that Ms Odlin only received two weeks of paid parental leave up front prior to the transfer of 11 weeks to her husband. [The law] applied regardless of the duration of either payment.

“I therefore find that Ms Odlin is not entitled to further parental leave payments.”

However, the authority had the power to confirm, modify or reverse IR’s decision, Tan said.

Odlin argued it is not reasonable to expect her to have read the legislation or consult a lawyer before applying for PPL.

The restrictions around transferring leave were not set out on the application forms or readily available on the relevant websites, Tan said.

“Ms Odlin says such information should have been provided up front or easy to find without requiring one to undertake an in-depth search.”

Tan accepted Odlin would have organised the transfer of her entitlements completely differently had she had all the information.

“Understandably, Ms Odlin also shared that this has caused her and her family a great amount of stress financially.

“There has been no evidence that Ms Odlin was forewarned that she would be ineligible for further parental leave payments if she chose to transfer some of her entitlements to her husband after being in receipt of two weeks of parental leave payments.”

Tan said it would be “inequitable” to deprive Odlin of what would have been her entitlement to 13 weeks paid parental leave.

“Accordingly, I consider it appropriate to exercise the authority’s discretion and to reverse the decision declining Ms Odlin 13 weeks of paid parental leave.

“MBIE should now take the necessary steps to ensure Ms Odlin receives the parental leave payments due to her.

“Should Ms Odlin have returned to her employment earlier than the date originally specified, payments are to be amended accordingly.”