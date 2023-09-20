Balance of payments deficit dips under $30b for first time in a year

The tourism recovery is putting a small dent in NZ's troubling balance of payments deficit.

New Zealand's annual balance of payments deficit has dipped under $30 billion for the first time in a year, signalling a small improvement in what remains a troubling indicator of the country's ability to pay its way in the world.

Stats NZ reported that the seasonally-adjusted deficit, which reflects imports and exports in goods and services and the flows of interest payments on debt, fell to $6.7b in the June quarter.

That was down from $7.7b in the March quarter, and took the annual deficit to $29.8b, which is down from the record $33.4b deficit recorded in the year to the end of December.

Despite the small recent improvement, the deficit was $1.2b larger than that recorded in the year to June last year and amounted to 7.5% of the country's GDP.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters are sending a great slice of the pie to China every year.

Goods imports rose by 8.4% over the year to $85.8b, while goods exports rose only $5.5b to $73.3b.

Stats NZ senior manager Paul Pascoe said that was mainly due to increases in price and amount of fuel the country imported.

But the trade balance in services, which partly reflects inbound and outbound tourism, improved by $2.4b year-on-year.

“In the June 2023 year, overseas visitors increased their spending almost twice as much as New Zealanders increased their spending overseas,” Pascoe said.

Economists have been expecting the country's historically massive balance of payments deficit to drop back, due to the tourism recovery and higher interest rates constraining consumer spending.

Stats NZ's figures suggest that has been happening over the past six months, albeit at a modest pace.