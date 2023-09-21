Triton customer asked to pay $10,000 after hearing aid falls out during trial

A Triton customer says his aids fell out 15 times during his free trial and one was eventually lost. (File photo)

A hearing aid user who was asked to pay $10,000 after one of the devices was lost during the trial period says he would never have tried them if he had known how expensive they were.

After a test at Triton Hearing, Consumer NZ said, the customer it was identifying only as Dave left with a pair of hearing aids.

He was told he could trial the devices, for free, over a 10-day period.

Dave has a condition which makes it difficult to do things with his hands, like inserting hearing aids. During his appointment, he was assured it would get easier with practice.

However, the aids fell out 15 times over the trial period, and after a walk on the beach, Dave discovered one was missing.

At the end of his free trial, he received a call from Triton asking for his bank account details to deduct $10,000 for the hearing aids.

“If I had known they were that expensive, I never would have done the trial,” he said.

A Triton Hearing spokesperson said Dave had a 75-minute appointment with an audiologist to ensure his hearing aids were correctly fitted and that he understood the 10-day trial terms and conditions.

“The audiologist noted some limited sensation and dexterity so practised the insertion and removal of devices with Dave while he was in clinic,” she said.

”Despite our team’s best efforts, Dave reported that his hearing aids subsequently fell out, and unfortunately he lost one of them.”

The spokesperson said it was “highly unusual” for a hearing aid to be lost in such a short space of time.

“When our regional manager learned of [Dave’s] concerns, she intervened to assist and all costs were waived, even though the terms of the 10-day free trial were clearly stated in the agreement he signed.

“Triton Hearing does not provide insurance for hearing aids. Instead, the client specifically agrees to ‘accept liability for any damage or harm that comes to the devices’ and to ‘insure the devices at full replacement cost under the provisions of their own insurance cover for the duration of this trial’ in the signed, 10-day trial agreement.”

Consumer NZ said Dave’s situation wasn’t a standalone case.

“We heard from one consumer whose aids were so badly fitted she had to take pain medication to endure using them,” Consumer NZ investigative writer Vanessa Pratley said.

“Another person told us they felt the actions of a clinic amounted to bullying.”

The watchdog is calling for improvements to the hearing aid industry, saying some clinics’ commission-based sales could have led to unsatisfactory care for some people.

Advertising gave the impression that getting suitable hearing aids was easy, with offers of free hearing checks, aids from just $1 per day and 10-day no-obligation trials, Pratley said.

But Consumer NZ’s research had found getting help at an affordable price, was “no easy task” and some customers had found themselves unwittingly liable for thousands of dollars.

New Zealand’s big hearing aid retailers, including Triton, Audika and Bloom, are owned by the manufacturers and operate more than 80% of the country’s clinics.

“We are concerned that the industry prioritises sales targets and commission incentives over customer care,” Pratley said.

“In addition, audiology isn’t a government-regulated profession – which means anyone can call themselves an audiologist.

“Unlike doctors, nurses or chiropractors, audiologists aren’t legally considered health practitioners. We think this needs to change.”

The New Zealand Audiological Society (NZAS) is the self-regulatory body representing audiologists in New Zealand. However, membership is voluntary, and members are only required to disclose real or perceived conflicts of interest relating to finance.

Pratley said there was scope for the NZAS’ code of ethics to be much more comprehensive. The watchdog wanted to see clinics review their pricing and be transparent about sales incentives, and the Government to consider regulations to protect consumers.

“We would also like to see the NZAS actively enforce its code of ethics to protect hearing professionals from industry pressures.”

Dave described his clinic experience as “a misleading lack of information.”

Audika and Bloom did not respond to requests for comment.