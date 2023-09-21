Energy trust payouts: are you in line for a cash injection?

Energy trusts are getting ready to pay annual dividends to customers.

Hundreds of thousands of households are in line for a cash injection as energy trusts gear up to deliver their annual payouts.

But whether you can expect a bonus depends on where you live.

New Zealand’s energy trusts are scattered around the country, from Northland to the deep south, and have more than $2 billion invested in lines companies.

When those companies pay dividends to the trusts, that can be passed on to customers as a cash payment or a discount or credit on their power bill.

Aucklanders whose power is supplied by Vector are in for a cash boost later this month, thanks to Entrust, New Zealand’s largest energy trust.

STUFF The Government is fast-tracking the consent process for new wind and solar energy projects, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins saying it could eventually lead to cheaper power prices (video first published August 7).

The payment amount will depend on how many people are eligible and how much profit is made by Vector, which is 75.1% owned by Entrust. Last year eligible customers received $303.

To qualify for the payment, recipients must be within the Entrust district, which covers central, east and south Auckland, and named on the power bill for Vector electricity lines charges.

Hawke’s Bay households connected to Unison’s network will also receive a $240 dividend payout in late November.

Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers Trust confirmed the amount for 2023, which is $10 more than last year, despite earlier fears Cyclone Gabrielle could have put a dampener on the dividend.

Like Entrust, HBPCT allows customers to receive the payout as a direct credit.

Northern Tararua’s Scanpower Customer Trust will apply a $350 credit to eligible customers’ power accounts, while Northpower consumers will receive a discount of either $92 or $248, depending on their power consumption, applied in November or December.

A spokesperson for Southland’s PowerNet said The Power Company applied a price discount to retailers in early September and that had already been allocated to customer accounts.

“Depending on the customer’s billing cycle, it will reduce their September or October bill,” he said.

Customers of Waikato’s WEL Networks had also received a credit on their power accounts earlier this year, a spokesperson said.