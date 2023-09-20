Shoppers' return to pre-pandemic behaviour pushes Kathmandu's owner to record $1 billion in sales on a flat profit

Cost of living pressures softened consumer sentiment for Kathmandu in the fourth quarter, iimpacted the key winter trade season.

The company behind Kathmandu and Rip Curl posted a record $1.1 billion sales in the year to July 31, but after-tax profit was flat at $36.6 million.

KMD Brands grew its revenue by 12.6%, up from $979.8m in the previous year, driven by record sales by surf brand Rip Curl and wholesale footwear business Oboz.

The after-tax profit was down 0.6% from $36.8m. KMD shares were unchanged at 82c in early trading.

Shareholders would be paid a 3 cents a share dividend, taking the full-year dividend to 6c a share.

KMD Brands said this was the first year of uninterrupted trade post-pandemic, and its balance sheet was “healthy” again.

Group chief executive and managing director Michael Daly said customers had returned to pre-pandemic shopping behaviours, including back to in-store shopping, which had helped to bolster sales.

Online sales remained significantly above pre-pandemic levels, he said.

“The group results were underpinned by strong omni-channel sales growth from all its brands. Store sales increasing 17.5%, reducing online sales, a trend noted across the industry as customers returned to pre-pandemic shopping behaviours,” Daly said in a statement to the stock exchange.

“Strong sales growth was delivered across all key geographies, with Rip Curl and Oboz achieving record sales. Kathmandu sales grew strongly over the first three quarters of the year,” he said.

Daly said the fourth quarter for Kathmandu was more challenging, with increased cost-of-living pressures softening consumer sentiment, and the warmest winter on record in Australia.

Oboz had the strongest sales growth of all brands, up 61.8% for the year to nearly $100m as supply constraints last year eased.

Kathmandu total sales increased 10.6% to $422m and Rip Curl was up 8.3% to $581m.

Loyalty platform Club Rip Curl launched during the year had attracted a membership of 220,000 and sales of more than $30m.

Rip Curl wholesale sales showed resilience despite softening wetsuit demand from record highs, Daly said.

RYAN ATTWOOD, JASON DORDAY/STUFF Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

Cost of living pressures softened consumer sentiment for Kathmandu in the fourth quarter, which impacted the key winter trade season. But the outdoor clothing and equipment retailer had three quarters of strong sales in the months prior, he said.

Kathmandu online sales normalised to $58.8 million, for the year accounting for 14% of sales.

KMD’s net debt was $55.7m with funding headroom of over $200m.

Group sales for the month of August were down 6.4% on the same time last year, Daly said, as weak Kathmandu sales continued in to the current quarter.

Despite the challenging consumer sentiment, “tailwinds” were expected in the months ahead as people returned to travel and an outdoor lifestyle post-pandemic, Daly said.