After months of high egg prices will we finally see some relief?

New Zealanders eat an average of 237 eggs per person a year, but they’ve been hard for many shoppers to find in recent times.

Despite egg and laying chicken supplies rising, the eggs-traordinary prices are yet to show any sign of slowing down, which egg Producers Federation Michael Brooks described as “bit of a mystery”. So what’s going on?

According to Stats NZ the average price for a dozen eggs was $9.30 last month. This was up from $5.85 a year prior.

The price may have peaked in July at $9.50 – almost $1 up from June’s average price, which was $8.58.

At Pak’nSave Mt Roskill in Auckland on Wednesday the lowest price for a dozen size seven eggs was $8.29 or 69 cents an egg. At Riccarton in Christchurch it was $9.79, or 82 cents an egg.

At New World Mt Roskill it was $8.79, while at Durham St, Christchurch, it was $9.05. At Countdown Mt Roskill and Moorhouse Ave it was $9.30 for the cheapest dozen.

The initial shortage and higher prices were caused by a ban on battery, or caged, hens which meant farmers needed to upgrade to a higher animal welfare system. It cost some farmers millions to change their systems.

Brooks said at the start of the year there were 3.4 million laying hens, but that had increased to about 3.7 million and was on track to be 3.9 million by the beginning of December.

“So the supply is certainly increasing.”

In theory this should lead to cheaper prices, but overall food inflation and the rising cost of fuel for transporting the eggs from barn to shelves had increased was keeping prices high.

The conflict in Ukraine, an important supplier of grain for feed, also had an effect and there was no end in sight for the Ukraine conflict. And while grain prices had come down, the weaker dollar meant little change in import prices.

“There are still those other elements that are affecting prices and of course there are no longer cage prices which were the cheapest price of eggs.

1 NEWS Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

So is this the new normal?

“I can’t predict the future,” Brooks said.

“I won’t put a date or a time on it but the things the industry can control such as bird numbers are improving and continues to improve and hopefully that has an impact, but it could be overwhelmed by other things that are happening.”

Infometrics chief economist Gareth Kiernan said in terms of where egg prices could go to from here, he agreed energy, transport, and grain costs were important factors over the next six to 12 months.

“There is upward pressure on electricity prices coming through at the moment, while the rebound in diesel prices over the last couple of months is undoing some of the improvement in transport costs we had seen in late 2022 and early 2023.”

International grain costs have fallen 12% since April and 26% since May last year, which should provide some relief to input costs.

“In summary, any further upward pressure on prices is likely to be limited by improving supply, but energy and transport costs could prevent a significant pull-back in prices from current levels.”