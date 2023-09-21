Athleisure brand Clique turbo charged with Barkers Max investment

Retail fashion group Barkers Max has taken a 53% stake in small athleisure brand Clique.

Barkers Max Group, the company behind clothing chains Barkers and Max with 60 shops throughout the country, said it would help accelerate Clique’s growth.

Founded in 2017 by Bex and Carena West, Clique creates compression leggings and other technical fitness clothing with an unusually large size range from XXS up to 5XXXL.

Barkers Max has not disclosed how much it paid for the stake.

Managing director Jamie Whiting, said it planned to eventually roll out a network of Clique stores.

The group had planned to expand into the fast-growing athleisure – fitness apparel sector – since 2019, Whiting said.

However, Covid got in the way and the company instead decided to buy an existing brand to add to its growing portfolio, he said.

Whiting said the partnership would enable Clique to significantly ramp up production and product development to expand its range.

The West sisters would remain creative directors and continue to run the business from Barkers Max Group’s Auckland head office. The pair retain a 40% shareholding in the business.

Supplied Clique plans to expand into new categories and ramp up production under the new ownership deal with Barkers Max Group.

Barkers Max and Clique began partnership talks in December.

“This is about how do we take their vision and brand and put our resource behind it to scale it up,” Whiting said.

Barkers Max would manage the supply chain, distribution channels and IT systems for Clique, he said.

Whiting said there was huge potential for growing the Clique through wholesale channels and its retail brands, including through store-in-store concepts, and overseas expansion.

Clique-branded stores were three to four years away, he said.

Bex West said the deal would allow them to take the business to the next level.

“We got the business to a point where we didn’t have the expertise outside of the skills that we had and Barkers and Max Group offer so much to help us grow the business, but at the same time are giving us the space to do the things we want to be doing,” she said.

Bex was living in Wellington working in marketing and Carena was in Auckland, running a bespoke swimwear business when the pair decided to band together to create a business that made female-specific compression tights on the side.

Earlier this year Barkers Max bought into merchandising work uniform company Producto, in a similar deal.

Whiting said the group was working to grow the scale and reach of its business, including through more store openings and partnerships acquisitions, with a long term view of a potential stock market listing.

It was also exploring options of take the brands overseas, including in Australia.

Barkers Max Group employs about 500 staff.