Economy grows 0.9%, doubts grow whether there was a recession earlier this year

The jump in GDP is widely expected to be a blip.

The economy grew by a much stronger than expected 0.9% in three months to the end of June as a result of what is expected to be a temporary blip.

Stats NZ said it was also unsure whether its figures would ultimately estimate GDP rose or fell in the March quarter, meaning there is still a question mark over whether or not there was a technical recession earlier this year.

The Reserve Bank forecast last month that GDP would rise 0.5% in the June quarter, while the Treasury estimated 0.6% growth when it released its Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu).

Westpac was more optimistic and proved to be closer to the mark, after forecasting 0.8% growth.

Stats NZ previously reported GDP fell 0.1% in the March quarter, which would have been the second consecutive drop, marking a technical recession.

But its latest estimate is that GDP fell by only about $5 million, which equates to a drop of 0.007% – less than a hundredth of a percentage point.

That number could be subject to future revisions and economics insights manager Jason Attewell said Stats NZ was now describing GDP as being “flat” that quarter, given the possible margin of error.

1 NEWS It comes as the cost of living crisis is a major issue for many voters ahead of the election.

GDP growth per capita in the June quarter was 0.2%, Stats NZ said, meaning the economy grew at a slightly faster rate than could be accounted for by population growth alone.

The latest quarterly GDP figure took economic growth in the year to the end of June to 3.2%.

But economist are forecasting very little growth in the year ahead, with GDP per capita expected to fall.

Attwell said more activity in the business services market, including “computer system design”, was the biggest driver of growth in the June quarter.

Other sectors that contributed to the growth included public administration, “safety”, defence, the hiring and rental sectors and real estate services.

Manufacturing activity also increased after five consecutive quarters of declines.