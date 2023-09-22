Wild weather: Your rights if travel plans are hit by a storm

If a domestic flight is delayed or cancelled due to severe weather, airlines aren’t legally obligated to compensate travellers.

With large parts of the South Island hit by severe weather and a state of emergency declared in Queenstown just days before the start of school holidays, some people may find their travel plans figuratively up in the air.

So, what are your rights if Mother Nature derails your travel plans and what compensation could you be entitled to?

Flights

In New Zealand, airlines are required to reimburse travellers for costs incurred if a domestic flight is delayed or cancelled for reasons within its control. That includes the ubiquitous “engineering issues” often cited for cancellations.

Weather, however, is outside an airline’s control. So, if your domestic flight is delayed or cancelled due to severe weather, the airline isn’t legally obligated to compensate you.

The South Island, particularly Southland and Queenstown, have been hammered by heavy rain.

The airline would usually put you on the next available flight, or provide an alternative transport option.

For international flights, your rights differ depending on where the airline is based, and where your journey is starting and ending. But under the Montreal Convention, weather issues are generally considered an “extraordinary circumstance” – a situation where the airline is not at fault, and therefore not obligated to pay damages.

Airlines may have their own severe weather policies. For example, they may offer the ability to change your booking without penalty or refund your ticket if you can no longer travel.

Other reasons outside airlines’ control include political unrest and strikes by airport workers or air traffic control staff, so they don’t have to compensate travellers for those either.

However, they do have to show that they’ve taken “reasonable measures” to prevent delays or cancellations.

For example, if you were delayed due to the weather, but other airlines had adequately prepared and were able to prevent a significant delay, you should still be entitled to claim.

Accommodation, rental cars and activities

Whether you’re entitled to refunds for things like accommodation and other activities you had planned will depend on the terms and conditions of your bookings.

As Consumer NZ spokesperson Gemma Rasmussen​ previously told Stuff, people should look for a clause stating what happens in the event of a disruption outside the control of the parties.

This would often use terms like “act of God” or “force majeure”, so people should check whether the company said it would offer a refund under these conditions.

A state of emergency has been declared in Queenstown, just days before the start of school holidays.

If the customer cancelled the booking, they would need to make sure they did so within the terms of the contract.

But operators needed to keep in mind that all cancellation terms must be fair, Rasmussen said.

“In our view, a term that lets the company keep a sizeable chunk or all of your money due to an event outside the parties’ control is likely to be unfair and open to challenge.”

People who weren’t having any luck with the operator could contact their bank to ask about initiating a chargeback if they paid by credit or debit card, or look at taking the provider to the Disputes Tribunal.

Travel insurance

Those with travel insurance may have additional protection if their travel plans have been altered or cancelled due to this week’s storms, as most policies provide cover for severe weather.

You’ll likely be entitled to claim for pre-paid expenses like accommodation and activities, if these are not already refundable under the terms and conditions of the booking.

For significant disruptions, you may also be able to claim for additional expenses incurred, like accommodation and meals. However, you may need to prove this has not been offered by the airline first.