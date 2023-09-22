Hackers threaten to dump data stolen from Auckland University of Technology

Auckland University of Technology has notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of a breach.

A ransomware gang called Monti claims to have hacked Auckland University of Technology and stolen 60 gigabytes of data, which it is threatening to dump online early next month.

AUT spokesperson Alison Sykora would not confirm whether or not the university was aware of a hack.

However, a spokesperson for the Office of Privacy Commissioner confirmed that on Thursday it had been notified by the university of a data breach.

“As with any breach, AUT will need to investigate to fully ascertain the size and scope of the breach,” the commissioner’s spokesperson said.

“Our focus in these early stages is to provide agencies who have experienced a breach with advice on how to minimise the harm caused by the breach.”

The Monti ransomware gang is believed to have been formed about a year ago, and chosen its name in a nod to the notorious Conti ransomware gang which is associated with Russian criminals.