Taranaki honey company lands multi-million dollar supply deal with Costco

Egmont Honey founder James Annabell said selling to Nestlé has created many opportunities for the Taranaki-based company.

James Annabell feels he might have found the Holy Grail as Egmont Honey will soon launch at Costco on the USA’s West Coast.

Egmont Honey was bought by the global food giant Nestlé last year and that move has opened a lot of opportunities for the Taranaki-based company – including a multi-million dollar supply deal with Costco.

Annabell, who founded Egmont Honey with his father in 2015, said it was a big accomplishment to have Taranaki-made honey sold at Costco.

“Every food business in the world wants to get into Costco, USA,” he said.

Annabell said before being purchased by Nestlé, Egmont Honey was sold in 25 different countries across the world, but now the regional honey was exported to 30 countries.

Manuka honey produced by the Taranaki company was already sold at Walmart in the USA, he said, and many types of high-grade honey were sold online.

“For us, it’s really exciting to get into Costco because I guess they are the major mover of volume when it comes to manuka honey.

”We have already great customers around the world, but Costco USA is kind of the Holy Grail and I am pretty damn excited about it,” Annabell said.

Supplied Manuka honey was harvested from remote regions such as Eastern Taranaki and Awakino.

However, manuka honey comes with a price due to its antibacterial properties mostly contained in methylglyoxal (MGO), a chemical compound that occurs naturally in manuka honey.

A 250g tub of manuka honey with a very high level of MGO (above 1200 mg/kg) was sold online by Egmont Honey for up to $250.

Annabell said the high price was a result of the remote parts of the world manuka honey was collected from.

“Eastern Taranaki, Awakino, these areas are so remote that we have to use helicopters to place the beehives so that they can get the best monofloral manuka that we can source,” he said.

Manuka honey is obtained from the white flowers of the manuka tree, a species of tea tree (Leptospermum scoparium) native to New South Wales, New Zealand, Tasmania and Victoria.

Annabell said there were two types of manuka honey – multifloral and monofloral.

Multifloral manuka was obtained from a blend of nectars from different trees, he said, and monofloral was produced by bees harvesting predominantly from manuka flowers.

“For multifloral, you are putting the bees in a situation where there’s plenty of manuka [trees] around, but the bees are probably also gathering nectar from other trees like rewarewa,” he said.

Supplied/Supplied Rebranded Egmont Honey jars will soon be sold at Chemist Warehouse in Australia.

After that, to be certified as legit manuka honey, the honey had to go through some tests run by a laboratory in Hamilton and then the results were sent to MPI if that batch was going to be exported, Annabell said.

But there was also a significant change in taste and colour from multifloral manuka to a monofloral manuka, he said.

“Multiflora manuka is still a very dark honey, but it tends to be a little bit more sweet.”

While monofloral manuka had a unique earthy, smoke-wood, almost syrupy taste, he said.

Annabell said Egmont Honey currently employed around 50 people at its factory in Bell Block and was committed to being a Taranaki-based company, with its production remaining in New Zealand.

In the future, Egmont Honey will also launch in South Korea thanks to a partnership with Hyundai, and in Chemist Warehouse shops in Australia, with a new branding label.