More interest rate rises ahead? How the experts split

Further rate rises appear to hang in the balance.

Experts are now divided on whether interest rates will head higher before the end of the year and pile more pain on home buyers.

The Reserve Bank was confident in May that the official cash rate (OCR) had peaked at 5.5% and would start to ease towards the end of next year.

But a slew of stronger-than-expected economic data, fuelled in part by record immigration, means the bank is no longer saying there is a high bar on further rate rises.

Moreover, Infometrics and BNZ are forecasting that if the Reserve Bank does raise rates, it won’t just be a single 25 basis point rise, and that we can instead expect the OCR to hit 6%.

It has only been at or above that level for 5½ years in the past 25 years.

The Reserve Bank is next due to review the OCR on October 4 and will issue its final monetary policy statement (MPS) for the year on November 29.

Here’s how the experts line up.

Yes, interest rates will rise further

The country’s biggest bank, ANZ, is certainly one of the most influential forecasters.

It has been more doubtful than most about progress bringing down inflation and has long been in the camp forecasting a higher OCR.

Senior economist Miles Workman says it continues to expect no change to the OCR at the October review, but that the Reserve Bank will hike the rate to 5.75% when it issues its MPS in November.

Westpac proved the most “on the money” in its forecasts for economic growth in the June quarter and its current view is also that the Reserve Bank will be compelled to further tighten monetary policy in November.

Senior economist Darren Gibbs thinks the central bank may put people on notice at next week’s review that is a live option, meaning a rate rise in November would then come as less of a surprise.

One bank that has just moved into the rate-hike camp is HSBC, which altered its forecast as a result of Stats NZ’s estimate that the economy grew 0.9% in the June quarter.

It, too, is now expecting the OCR to climb to 5.75% in November.

No, interest rates have peaked

BNZ has long voiced stronger concerns than most that a deeper economic downturn may be around the corner.

Research head Stephen Toplis says it is not changing its view that the Reserve Bank will keep rates on hold on October 4 or, indeed, that its next move will be a cut.

Toplis says he struggles with the idea the central bank would throw in “just one more rate increase”.

“They would have to be sufficiently concerned about inflation they would contemplate raising interest rates several more times.”

Forecaster Infometrics also believes the OCR has gone high enough.

But, like Toplis, principal economist Brad Olsen believes that if the Reserve Bank does raise rates, it won’t do that just once and an increase to at least 6% would be on the cards.

Kiwibank’s take on the economic outlook appears close to that of BNZ.

It warns the brunt of the slowdown is yet to come and forecasts monetary policy will have to be loosened before long.

Joining the doves is Moody’s Analytics.

It says that although recent economic growth “may be a concern” to the Reserve Bank, it expects the next move in the OCR will be a cut late next year.

Hedging their bets?

ASB hasn’t changed its call that the OCR has peaked at 5.5%, but the bank is sounding more undecided than super-confident about that.

It notes that financial markets have shifted towards fully pricing-in a further 25bp rate rise by February and says an additional hike is a “clear risk”.

Capital Economics’ commentary has a similar tone.

Asia Pacific head Marcel Thieliant, says the resilience of economic activity in New Zealand may encourage the Reserve Bank to deliver another rate hike at its November meeting, though it considers it more likely that the bank will instead settle with keeping interest rates “higher for even longer”.